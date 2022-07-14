Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Ashish Nehra feels that Virat Kohli deserves 'extra chances'?

    First Published Jul 14, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    Virat Kohli is seemingly running out of chances to come out of his rough patch. However, Ashish Nehra feels someone like Kohli deserves extra opportunities, and here's why.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has not had the time of his life of late. He is in the lowest phase of his career, as he has struggled to score runs across formats, even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), besides being without an international century for the last two and a half years. Even in the ongoing tour of England, he failed to deliver in the recently-concluded Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). At the same time, a groin injury kept him out of the opening One-Day International (ODI) against the side and remains doubtful for the second. However, legendary former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra feels Kohli deserves some more chances.

    Image credit: Getty

    Talking to Sony Sports, Nehra explained, "Even if you're not a player of Kohli's calibre, there will be discussions. While playing, you are trying to focus on your game. You do not listen to the so-called 'outside voices' of the people outside the dressing room. Also, it's vital how your teammates, management, and selectors back you up."

    ALSO READ: 'VIRAT KOHLI HAS GOT TO FIND HIS WAY AND BECOME SUCCESSFUL' - SOURAV GANGULY

    Image credit: Getty

    "But here, we are talking about someone like Virat. Yes, it's a no-brainer that he would not keep playing for India if he fails to contribute in terms of run-scoring. However, having done so much in the past, you are bound to get extra chances. Everybody is aware of his accomplishments and the talent he possesses," continued Nehra.

    Image credit: Getty

    "At 33, his [Kohli's] fitness isn't a problem. Everyone is hopeful that Virat will bounce back sooner or later. But, the quicker, the better. Let's hope to see a different Virat following the tour of the West Indies. If he is given a rest for a month or around five odd weeks, it will help him a lot considering his long-term career," Nehra concluded.

