The BCCI announced India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, with Suryakumar Yadav as captain. Shubman Gill was excluded, Sanju Samson retained his spot, and Ishan Kishan returns as the second wicketkeeper for the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia announced India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, which will take place in February. The squad was announced during the press conference presided over by Saikia, chief selector Agarkar, and India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, December 20.

With the deadline to submit the preliminary squad to the International Cricket Council (ICC) closing on January 8, the selection committee apparently decided to finalise the India squad a month prior to the deadline date, giving the team sufficient time for preparations, practice camps, and strategy planning ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

One of the biggest news from the squad announcement is that Shubman Gill has not been included for the T20 World Cup 2026, while Sanju Samson retained his place. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan returns to the national side as the second wicketkeeper-batter for the marquee event.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Washington Sundar.

