Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Can get the old ball to reverse' - Mohammed Shami on Indian conditions

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia have been in a battle in the second Delhi Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has revealed that the Indian conditions have enough to get the ball to reverse swing.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: Can get the old ball to reverse - Mohammed Shami on Indian conditions-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Spinners are always expected to dominate in India. Still, the most successful bowler on the opening day of the second Test against Australia, Mohammad Shami, believes the home conditions also offer enough help to the pacers. Shami ended with a four-wicket haul to help India limit Australia to 263. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets each.

    At the start of the innings, Shami relentlessly targetted the excellent length area that helped him eliminate David Warner. Towards the end of the innings, Shami got the ball to reverse and cleaned the tail with Nathan Lyon's wickets and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test - Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ashwin

    "There is only a little difference you see with wickets in India. If you can get help with the new and old ball to reverse... As a fast bowler, the main thing in Indian conditions is the area you bowl in, and you must maintain pace all along. The pitch here is not much different from Nagpur though runs were coming for Australia [in the morning session]. But, I tried to bowl in the right areas," said Shami in a media interaction after the close of play.

    Shami and Mohammad Siraj have been equally lethal in home conditions. The 32-year-old from Amroha put the pacers' success in India down to their toil in domestic cricket. "We all have come from domestic cricket. All the fast bowlers have done well, and they know how to exploit the home conditions. It won't be right to say the Indian conditions are more suited to spinners or pacers," he continued.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'What a stunner!' - Rahul's acrobatic catch to dismiss Khawaja has internet talking

    "Even recently, in domestic cricket, pacers have done well. The focus should be on line and length and maintaining pace. With that, you can succeed in all conditions. Even on Indian wickets, there is enough. Kuch nahi toh reverse milega [if not anything else, you will get reverse swing]," Shami said with a hearty laugh.

    Asked how the pitch is behaving from both ends, he said: "There is not a lot of difference. Indian wickets are on the slower side-side, but there is still enough for the pacers." The pacers, especially Siraj, used the short ball on day one. Shami said it doesn't always have to be a lively wicket for the bowlers to use the bouncers.

    ALSO READ: Chetan Sharma quits as chairman of Indian selectors following sting operation

    "We have been told since the early days that Indian pitches don't help the pacers. But a short ball is always a good weapon in India. If it beats the batter, it is good, and if the player has to play at it, it's even better with the short leg on," articulated Shami. He also highlighted the importance of pairings in fast bowling. With pacer Jasprit Bumrah out of action due to injury, Shami has forged a potent partnership with Siraj.

    "Comparison is not fair. Bowlers come and go. We will also go. Bowling in pairs is crucial. We have seen its benefits in Indian cricket over the past six-seven years. We enjoy each other's success, which is the main reason for the collective performance," added Shami.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: UAE to host matches for India alongside Pakistan, including possible final - Reports

    How much would India like to post in response to Australia's 263? "The opponent has only one fast bowler. We need to be careful with bounce and turn. If we can get a small lead, it will be perfect for us," Shami concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG preview: India must up the ante against England-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: India must up the ante against England

    Prithvi Shaw 'selfie' attack case: Influencer Sapna Gill sent in police custody till February 20 snt

    Prithvi Shaw 'selfie' attack case: Influencer Sapna Gill sent to police custody till February 20

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ashwin

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2nd Test: What a stunner - KL Rahul acrobatic catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja has internet talking-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'What a stunner!' - Rahul's acrobatic catch to dismiss Khawaja has internet talking

    ind vs aus 2022-23 Meme fest explodes after Disney+ Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi snt

    Disney+Hotstar down during India vs Australia; meme fest explodes as fans believe domain expiry the reason

    Recent Stories

    Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies after suffering a heart attack at 56 RBA

    Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies after suffering a heart attack at 56

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG preview: India must up the ante against England-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: India must up the ante against England

    Is Aditi Rao Hydari dating Siddharth? Here's what the actress has to say RBA

    Is Aditi Rao Hydari dating Siddharth? Here's what the actress has to say

    Nikki Yadav murder case Accused Sahil Gehlot father among 5 arrested for helping in conspiracy gcw

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil Gehlot's father among 5 arrested

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan attends Smriti Irani daughter Shanelle wedding reception along with other stars RBA

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh attends Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle’s wedding reception along with other stars

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon