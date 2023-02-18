IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Can get the old ball to reverse' - Mohammed Shami on Indian conditions

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia have been in a battle in the second Delhi Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has revealed that the Indian conditions have enough to get the ball to reverse swing.

Spinners are always expected to dominate in India. Still, the most successful bowler on the opening day of the second Test against Australia, Mohammad Shami, believes the home conditions also offer enough help to the pacers. Shami ended with a four-wicket haul to help India limit Australia to 263. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets each.

At the start of the innings, Shami relentlessly targetted the excellent length area that helped him eliminate David Warner. Towards the end of the innings, Shami got the ball to reverse and cleaned the tail with Nathan Lyon's wickets and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann.

"There is only a little difference you see with wickets in India. If you can get help with the new and old ball to reverse... As a fast bowler, the main thing in Indian conditions is the area you bowl in, and you must maintain pace all along. The pitch here is not much different from Nagpur though runs were coming for Australia [in the morning session]. But, I tried to bowl in the right areas," said Shami in a media interaction after the close of play.

Shami and Mohammad Siraj have been equally lethal in home conditions. The 32-year-old from Amroha put the pacers' success in India down to their toil in domestic cricket. "We all have come from domestic cricket. All the fast bowlers have done well, and they know how to exploit the home conditions. It won't be right to say the Indian conditions are more suited to spinners or pacers," he continued.

"Even recently, in domestic cricket, pacers have done well. The focus should be on line and length and maintaining pace. With that, you can succeed in all conditions. Even on Indian wickets, there is enough. Kuch nahi toh reverse milega [if not anything else, you will get reverse swing]," Shami said with a hearty laugh.

Asked how the pitch is behaving from both ends, he said: "There is not a lot of difference. Indian wickets are on the slower side-side, but there is still enough for the pacers." The pacers, especially Siraj, used the short ball on day one. Shami said it doesn't always have to be a lively wicket for the bowlers to use the bouncers.

"We have been told since the early days that Indian pitches don't help the pacers. But a short ball is always a good weapon in India. If it beats the batter, it is good, and if the player has to play at it, it's even better with the short leg on," articulated Shami. He also highlighted the importance of pairings in fast bowling. With pacer Jasprit Bumrah out of action due to injury, Shami has forged a potent partnership with Siraj.

"Comparison is not fair. Bowlers come and go. We will also go. Bowling in pairs is crucial. We have seen its benefits in Indian cricket over the past six-seven years. We enjoy each other's success, which is the main reason for the collective performance," added Shami.

How much would India like to post in response to Australia's 263? "The opponent has only one fast bowler. We need to be careful with bounce and turn. If we can get a small lead, it will be perfect for us," Shami concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)