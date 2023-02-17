IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'What a stunner!' - Rahul's acrobatic catch to dismiss Khawaja has internet talking

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia are engaged in a competitive second Delhi Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. KL Rahul claimed an acrobatic catch to get rid of Usman Khawaja, as the internet had him talking.

Team India is competing hard against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. On Day 1 on Friday, it has been an evenly-contested tie so far. While the visitors have lost six wickets so far with 200 runs on the board, one of the highlight wickets happened to be that of opener Usman Khawaja (81), who was dismissed by leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja after KL Rahul pulled off an acrobatic catch.

In the fifth ball of the 46th over of the post-lunch session, Jadeja came up with a tossed-up delivery right outside the off as Khawaja went in for the reverse sweep. However, the execution could have been better. He steered it towards the point, with Rahul acrobatically diving to his right and grabbing a one-handed beauty in the air, sending the Australian in disbelief.

It was Rahul's second catch of the day, having previously caught a blinder in the slips off seamer Mohammed Shami to get rid of Travis Head (12). Consequently, he and his teammates celebrated wildly while social media broke the internet in appreciation. He was targeted by the netizens over his selection in the playing XI over young in-form opener Shubman Gill, despite being in an unstable form.