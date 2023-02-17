Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: UAE to host matches for India alongside Pakistan, including possible final - Reports

    Asia Cup 2023: While Pakistan remains the host, UAE might be a co-venue, which could host India matches, including a possible final upon India's qualification, sources in PCB have indicated.

    Asia Cup 2023: UAE to host matches for India alongside Pakistan, including possible final - Reports-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    The venue for the 2023 Asia Cup remains an issue for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). As per the current allotment, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the host and will continue to remain so, even with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) reluctance to travel to Pakistan due to diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

    While during the ACC meeting last month, there was no resolution on the same, the final decision would be made during another meeting next month, in International Cricket Council's (ICC's) due presence, confirms PCB Chairman Najam Sethi. Interacting with the reporters in Karachi on Thursday, he sounded, "What can I say about what happened in the Asian Cricket Council board meeting? There was no resolution."

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: 'Even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI' - Shahid Afridi on PCB hosting rights

    Meanwhile, another development which PCB insiders have indicated that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would serve as a co-venue, with some matches, including that of India's, will be played, along with a possible final if India qualifies. "Sethi made it clear at the ACC meeting that PCB wants to host the event and some of the matches at home," a PCB source told PTI.

    As of now, it is still being determined which would be venues in the UAE to host the matches. However, considering the past trend, India matches will likely be held in Dubai. "A shift of venue has been postponed till March. But, be assured that with India not going to Pakistan, the tournament will have to be shifted," a BCCI official informed PTI.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Delhi/2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer for Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul over Shubman Gill, Australia bats vs India, twitter reacts-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Iyer returns for Suryakumar, Rahul retained over Gill as Australia bats; fans upset

    Prithvi Shaw 'selfie' attack case: Influencer Sapna Gill arrested for allegedly assaulting cricketer snt

    Prithvi Shaw 'selfie' attack case: Influencer Sapna Gill arrested for allegedly assaulting cricketer

    Prithvi Shaw heavily trolled after video of brawl with sapna gill over 'selfie' in Mumbai surfaces snt

    Prithvi Shaw heavily trolled after video of brawl over 'selfie' in Mumbai surfaces

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Delhi/2nd Test: Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Asia Cup 2023: Even ICC will not be able to do anything in front of BCCI - Shahid Afridi on PCB hosting rights-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: 'Even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI' - Shahid Afridi on PCB hosting rights

    Recent Stories

    Vaathi LEAKED: Dhanush, Samyukhta's movie out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites RBA

    Vaathi LEAKED: Dhanush, Samyukhta's movie out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Delhi/2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer for Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul over Shubman Gill, Australia bats vs India, twitter reacts-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Iyer returns for Suryakumar, Rahul retained over Gill as Australia bats; fans upset

    Despite modified three times, PWD's plan to install Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Nelson Mandela Marg hits roadblock AJR

    After modified 3 times, PWD's plan to install Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Nelson Mandela Marg hits roadblock

    Vaathi Review: Dhanush's bilingual action drama is OUT; read this before buying tickets RBA

    Vaathi Review: Dhanush's bilingual action drama is OUT; read this before buying tickets

    Protests rock Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as suffering rises by the day

    Protests rock Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as suffering rises by the day

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon