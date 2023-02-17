Asia Cup 2023: UAE to host matches for India alongside Pakistan, including possible final - Reports

Asia Cup 2023: While Pakistan remains the host, UAE might be a co-venue, which could host India matches, including a possible final upon India's qualification, sources in PCB have indicated.

The venue for the 2023 Asia Cup remains an issue for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). As per the current allotment, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the host and will continue to remain so, even with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) reluctance to travel to Pakistan due to diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

While during the ACC meeting last month, there was no resolution on the same, the final decision would be made during another meeting next month, in International Cricket Council's (ICC's) due presence, confirms PCB Chairman Najam Sethi. Interacting with the reporters in Karachi on Thursday, he sounded, "What can I say about what happened in the Asian Cricket Council board meeting? There was no resolution."

Meanwhile, another development which PCB insiders have indicated that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would serve as a co-venue, with some matches, including that of India's, will be played, along with a possible final if India qualifies. "Sethi made it clear at the ACC meeting that PCB wants to host the event and some of the matches at home," a PCB source told PTI.

As of now, it is still being determined which would be venues in the UAE to host the matches. However, considering the past trend, India matches will likely be held in Dubai. "A shift of venue has been postponed till March. But, be assured that with India not going to Pakistan, the tournament will have to be shifted," a BCCI official informed PTI.