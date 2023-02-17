IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ashwin

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia had a competitive outing on Day 1 of the second Delhi Test. While the visitors were restricted to 263, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja stole the show.

It was a competitive day out for India and Australia on Day 1 of the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, the visitors had to toil and could manage 263, with opener Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72*) being the top scorers, whereas Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja stole the show with the ball for the hosts.

Winning the toss, the Kangaroos opted to bat, as the openers were off to a decent start before David Warner (15) was the first to be dismissed to seamer Mohammed Shami, with 50 runs on the board. While they were down to 108/4, Khawaja and Handscomb tailored a 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Jadeja dismissed the former.

With six down at 168, it was followed by another 59-run stand between Handscomb and skipper Pat Cummins (33), while the latter was trapped leg-before by Jadeja, whereas the Australians were bowled out for 263 by the post-tea session, with 45 minutes left for stumps. Among the Indians, while Shami nailed it with a four-for, Ashwin was swansong with his three-wicket haul, as he attained his 700th First-Class (FC) wicket and also clasped his 100th wicket against Australia, the second Indian to do so after Anil Kumble (111).

The Indians came out to bat and batted the remaining nine overs of the day without any hiccups, at 21/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (13*) surviving a close caught and bowled appeal, getting it overturned after initially being given out off veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Also, with the ball already doing low, it would be a demanding task for the sides batting henceforth.