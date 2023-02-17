Chetan Sharma quits as chairman of Indian selectors following sting operation

Chetan Sharma has decided to let go of his post as the chairman of Indian selectors following the sting operation fiasco by an Indian media, where he was seen revealing inside information on various BCCI stuff.

Former Indian fast bowler Chetan Sharma stepped down as the chairman of the senior selection committee on Friday following a sting operation by an Indian news channel, where he was allegedly seen exposing confidential details.

"Yes, Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn't asked to resign," a senior BCCI source briefed PTI on condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: UAE to host matches for India alongside Pakistan, including possible final - Reports

Chetan was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the ongoing Ranji Trophy Final between Bengal and Saurashtra. They were there to pick the team for Irani Cup. During the sting operation by Zee News, Chetan was noticed alleging that many players take injections to accelerate their competitive cricket return despite being 80-85 per cent fit.

The former Indian pacer also alleged an opinion difference between him and the team management over speedster Jasprit Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series versus Australia in September. He also argued that contemporary T20I skipper Hardik Pandya, fast bowler Umesh Yadav and all-rounder Deepak Hooda regularly visited him at his home.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: 'Even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI' - Shahid Afridi on PCB hosting rights

Chetan also talked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's relationship and alleged an ego scuffle between Kohli and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI )president Sourav Ganguly. It is learnt that Chetan's statements did not go down well with the BCCI top brass, and the current national team members also lost their belief in him.

"Coach Rahul Dravid, captains Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have completely lost faith in him. He couldn't have possibly sat across the table along with them for selection committee meetings as he had lost all respect. He paid the price for being a big mouth," added another BCCI source.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 2nd Test - Iyer returns for Suryakumar, Rahul retained over Gill as Australia bats; fans upset

Chetan and the entire selection committee had been sacked earlier following India's semi-final ouster in the ICC T20 World Cup last year in Australia. He re-applied for the post and was re-appointed as chairman. A handy pacer, he played when Kapil Dev was leading Team India and is India's first to take a hat-trick in the 50-over World Cup. He is best remembered for Javed Miandad of Pakistan striking him for a final-ball six during the Austral-Asia Cup 1986 Final in Sharjah.

(With inputs from PTI)