Team India coach Gautam Gambhir faced criticism after a 0-2 Test whitewash against South Africa. Kapil Dev says Gambhir’s role is more of a manager than a coach, questioning his ability to guide specialist players in red-ball cricket.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under heavy scrutiny over his team selection and working style following the side’s humiliating 0-2 Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa. Gambhir became the centre of criticism after India suffered a second consecutive Test series whitewash at home, with the previous loss coming against New Zealand in October.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Over the last one year, Team India lost three Test series, winning one, and drawing another under the guidance of Gambhir, raising serious concerns about his effectiveness as a head coach. Several questions were raised about Gautam Gambhir’s experimentation with the playing XI, players’ rotation, and team selection, leading to debates over his approach in red-ball cricket.

However, there have been demands to bring in a red-ball specialist coach in place of Gautam Gambhir, arguing that India needs focused expertise to revive its Test fortunes. The former India opener’s coaching style was put in the spotlight, with 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev differentiating traditional coach and player management.

Modern Coaching is a Misunderstood Term

Former India captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev spoke about how modern coaching in cricket has evolved and often gets misunderstood, saying that today’s “coach” is more of a manager than a teacher.

“Today, that word is called a coach. ‘Coach' is a very common word today. Gautam Gambhir can't be a coach. He can be a manager of the team," the 1983 World Cup-winning captain.

“When you say coach, coach is where I learn in school and college. Those were the people, my coach was there. They can manage me," he added

Scroll to load tweet…

Gautam Gambhir took over the reins of Team India as a head coach, succeeding Rahul Dravid, whose successful tenure came to an end following the T20 World Cup triumph last year. However, Gambhir’s stint in charge as India’s coach has seen mixed Test results and mounting scrutiny over team performance. He was often accused of favouring certain players in the team, which was believed to have resulted in the decline of Team India in Test cricket.

‘How Can Gambhir Be Coach to Leg Spinner?’

Further speaking about the role of a coach, Kapil Dev questioned Gambhir’s ability to guide specialist players, adding that his role is more about managing than teaching the players by giving them encouragement and comfort at the international level.

"How can you be a coach when they have given a name to let's say anybody a leg spinner? How can Gautam be a coach to a leg spinner or to the wicket-keeper?" the former India captain said.

"I think you have to manage. That's more important. As a manager, you give them encouragement to say you can do it, because when you become a manager the young boys look up to you.

“How can my manager or captain give me that comfort, and that's what the manager and captain's job is -- to give comfort to the team and always say 'you can do better'. That's the way I look at it," he added.

Kapil Dev’s opinion on the role of a coach and manager stemmed from his view that Gambhir’s job is more about managing players than traditional coaching. The evolution of modern cricket demands that the head coach balances guidance with player management, a role former India captain believes Gambhir is fulfilling more as a manager than a traditional coach.