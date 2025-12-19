Ashes 2025, 3rd Test: 5 Key Talking Points from Day 3 of AUS vs ENG Adelaide Clash
Australia took firm control on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide, leading England by 356 runs. Travis Head’s unbeaten 142, supported by Alex Carey, has put the hosts close to retaining the Ashes, leaving England with a huge task ahead.
Australia on the Verge of Retaining the Ashes
Day 3 of the third Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series between Australia and England saw the hosts dominating the proceedings at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, December 19. Australia received a slender first-innings lead of 85 runs after bundling out the visitors for 286 in the morning session.
At stumps, Australia posted a total of 271/4, with Travis Head and Alex Carey batting on 142 and 42, respectively, and leading by 356 runs, leaving England facing an uphill task heading into Day 4 of the Adelaide Test. Already leading 2-0 in the Ashes series, Australia are aiming to clinch the third Test at Adelaide and seal the series, while England will need a remarkable turnaround to keep the series alive.
On that note, let’s take a look at the five key takeaways from Day 3 of the Adelaide Test.
1. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer’s Fighting Partnership
Australia's bowlers were looking to wrap up England’s first innings batting, but Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer led the visitors’ fightback through their resilient partnership. Resuming their unbeaten 45-run partnership from Day 2 of the Adelaide Test, Stokes and Archer frustrated the Australia bowlers with their gritty batting, helping England reduce the hosts’ first-innings lead.
England were trailing by 153 runs at the start of Day 3 before Stokes and Archer’s 106-run stand for the ninth wicket brought England closer, cutting the deficit to 85 runs and giving their side a fighting chance before Ben Stokes was dismissed for 83 at 274/9. Archer batted for a while and completed his maiden Test fifty before he was dismissed for 51 off 105 balls at 286 all out, leaving Australia with a first-innings lead of 85 runs.
2. England Bowlers Struggle after Breakthroughs
England pacers Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue picked a crucial wicket each of Jake Weatherald and Cameron Green, reducing Australia to 53/2 in 16.3 overs. Thereafter, things did not go well for the visitors as opener Travis Head and Usman Khawaja put on a vital 86-run partnership for the third wicket to steady the innings and rebuild Australia’s position, taking the score to 139/2.
Before Tea and Lunch, Australia added 102 runs for one wicket between tea and lunch before adding 152 runs for two wickets in the final session of Day 3. England's bowlers struggled, as Australia added 218 runs for just two wickets, closing the day on a commanding position and extending the lead beyond 350 runs, firmly controlling the match.
3. Travis Head’s Another Hometown Century
Travis Head has continued his impressive run of form in the ongoing Ashes 2025 as he notched up his second century at Adelaide Oval, which is his home ground. Head has recorded his fourth century at Adelaide Oval, equalling former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s record for the Test centuries at the venue. Head and Ponting hold the joint-fourth most centuries for Australia at a single venue.
Travis Head’s unbeaten knock of 142 off 196 balls helped Australia extend their lead to 356 runs and put them in a commanding position. Heading into the penultimate day of the Adelaide Test, the southpaw will look to bring up his maiden double century if he can bat through Day 4, further consolidating Australia’s dominance and potentially setting a new record at his home venue.
4. Alex Carey’s Dream Run at Adelaide
Apart from Travis Head, Adelaide Oval is also wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey’s home ground. Carey has enjoyed a memorable run in front of his home crowd, scoring his first Test century at Adelaide, scoring 106 off 143 in the first innings. The knock was an emotional one, as it was his first hundred since the passing of his father, Gordon Carey, in September this year.
Carey has carried his momentum into Australia’s second-innings batting, where he scored a half-century and stitched a crucial, unbeaten 122-run stand for the fifth wicket with Travis Head, further strengthening Australia’s grip on the Adelaide Test and the Ashes series, where the hosts currently lead 2-0 after Perth and Brisbane victories.
5. England’s Ashes Hopes Hanging in Balance
England’s hopes of breaking a 10-year Ashes series drought appear to be fading as Australia tightened its grip on the Test, with the visitors staring at another heavy defeat unless they can produce a dramatic turnaround on the final two days. With Australia leading by over 350 runs at the end of Day 3, England are likely to face a hefty target from the hosts to chase in the final days of the Adelaide Test.
Trailing 0-2 after losing the Perth and Brisbane Tests in the ongoing Ashes series, the Ben Stokes-led side is currently under immense pressure and will need a near miraculous to stay alive in the series, with two Tests left to play. Adding to their woes, England are currently on a 17-match losing streak in the Ashes series on Australian soil.
