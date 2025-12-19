Image Credit : Getty

Day 3 of the third Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series between Australia and England saw the hosts dominating the proceedings at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, December 19. Australia received a slender first-innings lead of 85 runs after bundling out the visitors for 286 in the morning session.

At stumps, Australia posted a total of 271/4, with Travis Head and Alex Carey batting on 142 and 42, respectively, and leading by 356 runs, leaving England facing an uphill task heading into Day 4 of the Adelaide Test. Already leading 2-0 in the Ashes series, Australia are aiming to clinch the third Test at Adelaide and seal the series, while England will need a remarkable turnaround to keep the series alive.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five key takeaways from Day 3 of the Adelaide Test.