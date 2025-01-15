IND-W vs IRE-W: Smriti Mandhana achieves double record in Indian women's ODI history

Smriti Mandhana was in blazing form during her brilliant innings of 135 off 82 balls against Ireland women's in the ongoing third and final ODI of the series. 

IND-W vs IRE-W: Smriti Mandhana achieves double record in Indian women's ODI history hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 1:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 1:54 PM IST

Indian women’s team star Smriti Mandhana scripted a historic feat in the ongoing third and final ODI of the series against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 15. 

Mandhana became the fastest-ever Indian woman cricketer to score an ODI century. The 28-year-old reached a three-figure mark in just 70 balls, shattering Harmanpreet Kaur’s record of 87-ball hundred, which she achieved against South Africa last year. She is also the second-fastest Indian cricketer in women’s and men’s to score an ODI century. Batting legend Virat Kohli holds the record for the fastest century (52 balls) by an Indian batter in the format. 

Moreover, Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman batter and the fourth overall Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, and Tammy Beaumont to record 10 centuries in women’s ODI cricket. Currently, the Indian skipper holds the record for the joint-third most centuries by a woman cricketer in the format. She has also completed 500 fours, making her second woman batter after former skipper Mithali Raj and the ninth overall. 

Smriti Mandhana was completely in beast mode as he took on Ireland's bowling attack from the start. Her aggressive approach with the bat and flawless timing have left Ireland with no answers to her brutal attack. Mandhana, along with opening partner Pratika Rawal, gave a brilliant start to India’s batting. The right-handed batter played a scintillating innings of 135 off 82 balls before he was dismissed by Orla Prendergast at 233/1. Her knock included 12 fours and seven sixes. Mandhana equalled Harmanpreet Kaur’s record for most sixes in an ODI match. 

In the last match against Smriti Mandhana missed out on a century. In the ongoing third ODI against Ireland, the 28-year-old seemed to be determined to go for a century and made no mistake in converting her brilliant start into achieving a historic feat. Mandhana has been brilliant since last year. She currently holds the record for the most ODI centuries and runs by a woman cricketer in a calendar year, recording 5 hundreds while accumulating 1602 runs in 2024. In November last year, the talismanic batter shattered Mithali Raj’s record for the most ODI centuries by an Indian woman cricketer during a match against New Zealand. 

Also read: BCCI likely to introduce 'performance-based pay' after India's disappointing show in BGT

In the ongoing ODI series against Ireland, Smriti Mandhana emerged as one of the top performers alongside Pratika Rawal. Mandhan has amassed 249 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 83 in three matches against Ireland. In ODI cricket, she has aggregated 4209 runs, including 10 centuries and 30 fifties, at an average of 46.25 in 97 matches. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Wasim Akram unveils iconic 'white jackets' for Champions Trophy 2025, ICC's video wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Wasim Akram unveils iconic 'white jackets' for Champions Trophy 2025, ICC video wins hearts (WATCH)

Big blow for Arsenal Mikel Arteta very worried as injured Gabriel Jesus set to be out of remaining season

Big blow for Arsenal! Mikel Arteta 'very worried' as injured Gabriel Jesus set to be out of remaining season

Jasprit Bumrah awarded ICC player of the month for December after record-breaking performance in BGT

Jasprit Bumrah awarded ICC player of the month for December after 'record-breaking ' performance in BGT

BCCI likely to introduce performance-based pay after Indias disappointing show in BGT

BCCI likely to introduce 'performance-based pay' after India's disappointing show in BGT

IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya sweats out in training session ahead of England white-ball series (WATCH) hrd

IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya sweats out in training session ahead of England white-ball series (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Secret meet about Trump with retired generals: Pentagon fires contractor after hidden camera BOMBSHELL (WATCH) shk

Secret meet about Trump with retired generals: Pentagon fires contractor after hidden camera BOMBSHELL (WATCH)

La Nina signals in Pacific Ocean; Kerala coast likely to witness 'swell surge' phenomenon anr

La Nina signals in Pacific Ocean; Kerala coast likely to witness 'swell surge' phenomenon

Starbucks Stock In Focus After Reversing Open Door Customer Policy: Retail’s Bearish

Starbucks Stock In Focus After Reversing Open Door Customer Policy: Retail’s Bearish

Top power PSU stocks to watch: Future price targets for PFC and more AJR

Top power PSU stocks to watch: Future price targets for PFC and more

Bengaluru: Lalbagh flower show 2025 to showcase 'Valmiki' theme from Jan 16 to Jan 27 vkp

Bengaluru: Lalbagh flower show 2025 to showcase 'Valmiki' theme from Jan 16 to Jan 27

Recent Videos

World Pulse | What are Pink Flame Retardants Used in California Wildfires?

World Pulse | What are Pink Flame Retardants Used in California Wildfires?

Video Icon
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission | Allegations of Maharashtra-Haryana Poll Irregularities

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission | Allegations of Maharashtra-Haryana Poll Irregularities

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Traffic 3rd Most Congested in World; Drivers Lost 117 Hours in 2024

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Traffic 3rd Most Congested in World; Drivers Lost 117 Hours in 2024

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 | Who Did Vivian Call 'Conscious Dead' During His Deep Conversation with Rajat?

Bigg Boss 18 | Who Did Vivian Call 'Conscious Dead' During His Deep Conversation with Rajat?

Video Icon
Shefali Bagga & Anurag Dwivedi Reveal Favorite Teams | ECL Season 2 Auction

Shefali Bagga & Anurag Dwivedi Reveal Favorite Teams | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon