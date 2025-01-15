IND-W vs IRE-W: Smriti Mandhana achieves double record in Indian women's ODI history

Smriti Mandhana was in blazing form during her brilliant innings of 135 off 82 balls against Ireland women's in the ongoing third and final ODI of the series.

Indian women’s team star Smriti Mandhana scripted a historic feat in the ongoing third and final ODI of the series against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 15.

Mandhana became the fastest-ever Indian woman cricketer to score an ODI century. The 28-year-old reached a three-figure mark in just 70 balls, shattering Harmanpreet Kaur’s record of 87-ball hundred, which she achieved against South Africa last year. She is also the second-fastest Indian cricketer in women’s and men’s to score an ODI century. Batting legend Virat Kohli holds the record for the fastest century (52 balls) by an Indian batter in the format.

Moreover, Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman batter and the fourth overall Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, and Tammy Beaumont to record 10 centuries in women’s ODI cricket. Currently, the Indian skipper holds the record for the joint-third most centuries by a woman cricketer in the format. She has also completed 500 fours, making her second woman batter after former skipper Mithali Raj and the ninth overall.

Smriti Mandhana was completely in beast mode as he took on Ireland's bowling attack from the start. Her aggressive approach with the bat and flawless timing have left Ireland with no answers to her brutal attack. Mandhana, along with opening partner Pratika Rawal, gave a brilliant start to India’s batting. The right-handed batter played a scintillating innings of 135 off 82 balls before he was dismissed by Orla Prendergast at 233/1. Her knock included 12 fours and seven sixes. Mandhana equalled Harmanpreet Kaur’s record for most sixes in an ODI match.

In the last match against Smriti Mandhana missed out on a century. In the ongoing third ODI against Ireland, the 28-year-old seemed to be determined to go for a century and made no mistake in converting her brilliant start into achieving a historic feat. Mandhana has been brilliant since last year. She currently holds the record for the most ODI centuries and runs by a woman cricketer in a calendar year, recording 5 hundreds while accumulating 1602 runs in 2024. In November last year, the talismanic batter shattered Mithali Raj’s record for the most ODI centuries by an Indian woman cricketer during a match against New Zealand.

In the ongoing ODI series against Ireland, Smriti Mandhana emerged as one of the top performers alongside Pratika Rawal. Mandhan has amassed 249 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 83 in three matches against Ireland. In ODI cricket, she has aggregated 4209 runs, including 10 centuries and 30 fifties, at an average of 46.25 in 97 matches.

