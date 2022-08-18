Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Dhawan-Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win

    India faced off against Zimbabwe in the opening ODI in Harare on Thursday. The Indian bowlers and openers did a fine job to get the job done by ten wickets, while social media lauded the visitors' work.

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    Harare, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 6:57 PM IST

    It was a top-class performance from Team India in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe. Played at the Harare Sports Club, the visitors pulled it off exemplarily by ten wickets, drawing first blood in the three-match series. While the Indian bowlers initially displayed their class, rattling out the Zimbabwean batters for 189, the Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill were enough to get the job done.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl, as India fielded a familiar set-up. The Zimbabweans were off to an unsettled start, losing three for 31 by the tenth over of the Powerplay (PP), while at the same score in the 11th, Wesley Madhevere (5) was trapped leg-before to returning pacer Deepak Chahar.

    ALSO READ: 'NEW LIFE LOADING….' - IS ALL OK BETWEEN YUZVENDRA CHAHAL AND DHANASHREE VERMA?

    Some short partnerships ensued thereon, as Zimbabwe barely pulled it to 110/8 by the 29th. However, Brad Evans (33*) and Richard Ngarava (34) gave the Indians a hard time, putting on a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket. However, in the 40th, pacer Prasidh Krishna knocked over the latter, as the hosts were eventually bundled for 189 by the 41st.

    For India, Chahar, Kirshna and leg-spinner Axar Patel claimed three each, while the latter was the most economical. In reply, it was a mammoth 192-run opening partnership between Dhawan (81*) and Gill (82*) that was enough to send Zimbabwe onto the backfoot, as the visitors got the job done by the 31st.

    ALSO READ: '14 YEARS AGO, IT ALL STARTED' - VIRAT KOHLI SHARES ICONIC MOMENTS OF HIS CAREER

    In the process:

    • India registered its second-highest ODI opening stand in a ten-wicket win.
    • India secured the most successive ODI wins against an opponent (13 vs Zimbabwe).
    • India won an ODI by ten wickets for the first time on multiple occasions in a year.

    Brief scores: ZIM 189 in 40.3 overs (Chakabva- 35; Axar- 3/24) lost to IND 192/0 in 30.5 overs (Dhawan- 81, Gill- 82; Jongwe- 0/11) by ten wickets.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 6:57 PM IST
