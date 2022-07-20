Jasprit Bumrah loses No. 1 spot in ICC ODI Rankings to Trent Boult

Jasprit Bumrah is India's number one pacer in the ODIs. However, he has lost his number one global spot in the format to New Zealand's Trent Boult.

India pace speargun Jasprit Bumrah has dropped to second in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. At the same time, Hardik Pandya has risen a whopping 13 places to the eighth spot in the all-rounders' list of the format, following his muscular show in England. Although India pulled off a slim 2-1 win in a thrilling three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, Bumrah missed the final game due to back spasms, costing him the pinnacle of the rankings. On the other hand, New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has retrieved the top spot, having accumulated 704 rating points against Bumrah's 703.

As for the other Indians, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scalped seven wickets during the England ODIs and has vaulted four spots to 16th place. Meanwhile, Pandya was impressive with both bat and ball in England, scoring 100 runs and grabbing six wickets. Following his excellent series, he jumped eight to 42nd in the batting. ALSO READ: SUPREME COURT ADJOURNS PLEA HEARING FOR BCCI TO ALLOW ITS CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored an intelligent unbeaten 125 during the final ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester. As a result, he was rewarded for his decisive form, rising 25 places to 52nd. In the meantime, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam vanquishes the summit among batters, while the Indian pair of Virat Kohli (fourth) and Rohit Sharma (fifth), along with South African wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock (sixth), drop a place.

