IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Ravindra Jadeja rested as India opts to field

On Tuesday, India is facing off against the Windies in the third T20I in St Kitts and Nevis. India has won the toss and opted to field, while Ravindra Jadeja has been rested from the XI.

It has been an engaging Twenty20 International (T20I) series between India and Windies in the Caribbean so far. While the visitors won the opening contest convincingly by 68 runs, the hosts won the ensuing clash by five wickets, as the series currently remains square at 1-1. In the meantime, the third game between the two is taking place at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, on Tuesday. The Men in Blue have won the toss and opted to field first, while skipper Rohit Sharma has made a change, as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested, while Deepak Hooda comes in.

After winning the toss, Rohit quoted, "We will field first, not because of the conditions, but this is what we wanted to do as a team. We want to capitalize on the powerplay, this is a small, six-hitting ground, but the average score isn't high, so we need to keep that in mind as well."

ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

"The guys have been given a chance to express themselves, so the high-risk shots come into play, but we understand. I don't know about that (if India has a weakness against left-arm pace). As a team, we want to improve in all aspects of the game, but in the last few series, the left-arm seamers have done well against us," added Rohit.

"I don't see that as a concern. It's not that the guys are struggling. It happens when you're trying to score quickly. But, we do need to understand when we come up against certain bowlers, we want to come out and express ourselves. That's what we want to continue doing. Just one change, Jadeja has been rested, Hooda is in," Rohit further stated.

ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022 - INDIA-PAKISTAN CLASH ON AUGUST 28, FINAL TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 11

In contrast, Windies captain Nicholas Pooran illustrated, "We wanted to bat first as well. It is a ground where chasing is the preferred option. But, now, we need to put up a good score on the board and defend it. Credit to the bowling group, they performed well as a unit and came hard at us, but we stuck to our task."

"We did speak about the left-arm option. We spoke about it during the team meetings. That's why we have one change today - Dominic Drakes is in. He replaces Odean Smith. We are backing our boys, and it's important to have the right guys in the right positions," concluded Pooran.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: 'Youngsters need backing; don't need to panic' - Rohit Sharma

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh

WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.