Asia Cup 2022: India-Pakistan clash on August 28, final to be held on September 11

Asia Cup 2022 will be held from August 27-September 11 in the UAE. India and Pakistan will clash on August 28, while the final will be held on September 11.

Image credit: Getty

The highly entertaining 2022 Asia Cup T20 is set to be held between August 27 and September 11. The event will be held in the gulf country of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) being the host. The tournament was moved out of the island nation due to its ongoing political and economic instability. The opening game will be between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, followed by a high-profile India vs Pakistan clash the following day (August 28) at the Dubai International Stadium. The edition is being played in the Twenty20 (T20) format as a part of preparations for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

Image credit: Getty

As for the groups, India, Pakistan, and the qualifying team will be placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group B. The matches will start at 6 PM local (7.30 PM IST). Meanwhile, the qualifiers will be held in Oman from August 20, competing with UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong teams. ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: 'Youngsters need backing; don't need to panic' - Rohit Sharma

Image credit: Getty

Considering the format, each team would play the other team in its group once, while the top two teams from each group will move to the Super 4 round, where a team will face the three sides once, whereas the top two teams in the Super 4 will face off in the final, which would be in Dubai. India happens to be the seven-time defending champion.

Image credit: Getty

"Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC unanimously concluded that relocating the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE would be appropriate after extensive deliberation. Every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation. The UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights," SLC said in a release. ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022, 3RD T20I - CWI PUSHES START TIME BY 90 MINUTES; HERE'S WHY

Image credit: Getty