IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

On Tuesday, India will be locking horns with Windies in the third T20I in St Kitts. Meanwhile, here are the ideal Fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions and more.

The ongoing five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between India and Windies is thrilling. While the Men in Blue dominated in the opening game by 68 runs, they succumbed to a five-wicket defeat in the second, as the series is currently locked at 1-1. The third match is set to be played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, on Tuesday, as both sides would be looking to start afresh, with this series now effectively being a three-game one. As both teams eye an upper hand in this tie, we present the ideal Fantasy XI picks, probables, result predictions and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh.

WI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Yadav and King

Rohit and King are sure to provide an explosive start, with Yadav will fire at number three as always.

Wicketkeeper: Pant

While there was a competition between Karthik and Devon Thomas, Pant makes the cut with a slightly better form and his ability to go big in the powerplay, if needed.

All-rounders: Jadeja (vc), Holder and Pandya

Jadeja can be highly reliable across departments alongside Pandya, while Holder falls in the same category, as he has been performing for the past few months. Jadeja's reliability makes him the deputy captain.

Bowlers: Ashwin, Hosein, McCoy (c) and Arshdeep

Among the bowlers, Ashwin and Hosein have been highly effective with their talented spins. They will likely again be the case here, while McCoy and Arshdeep have been nailing as pacers, with McCoy's efficacy making him the skipper.

Match details

Date and day: August 2, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis

Time: 9:30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): DD Sports

Where to watch (Online): FanCode

Prediction: Although India can see this through, the chasing teams tend to win here the most.