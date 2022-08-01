Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: India looks to continue winning momentum against unfortunate Windies

    India and Windies will meet in the second T20I in St Kitts and Nevis on Monday. The visitors would aim to keep up with the same winning momentum and strengthen the lead.

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: India looks to continue winning momentum against unfortunate West Indies/Windies-ayh
    Team Newsable
    St Kitts & Nevis, First Published Aug 1, 2022

    Rohit Sharma's upbeat India will look to continue with its winning run and extend its domination over the Windies when they clash in the second T20 International (T20I) at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis on Monday. The visitors are coming off a sweeping victory in the opening game of the five-match series. The two in the first match were separated by their all-round performance and astute captaincy by Rohit, who fielded his three spinners: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. Another victory would boost India's morale additionally, as it looks to acquire velocity ahead of the marquee ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

    If it was wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant who walked out as an opener in the T20Is against England with Rohit, the first match against the Windies saw top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav filling in. Suryakumar, who has become the seventh opener for India in T20Is this year, got going fast (24 off 16) until orthodox-spinner Akeal Hosein hindered his headway. It will be absorbing to see if the team management continues with its experimentation, given that wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul is unavailable for now.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022 - High commissioner of India hosts grand reception for Team India in West Indies

    Arshdeep emerges
    Over the years, a rated left-arm pacer is something Team India has missed. Nevertheless, that could change following the emergence of the advantageous Arshdeep Singh, who left a mark in the opening match with his secured spell. The 23-year-old from Punjab directed assurance throughout his four-over spell, especially how he dismissed opener Kyle Myers with a premeditated short ball. At the fag end of the match, Arshdeep bowled brilliantly, removing all-rounder Hosein with a perfect yorker.

    Designated finisher
    After Rohit departed following a captain's knock of 64 from 44, things started slowing down for India. While the visitors were on course to post around 170, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had other ideas, enabling the side to set over 190. The 37-year-old again aced the finisher's role (unbeaten 41 off 19) to help the side compile 36 runs in the final two overs.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: 'The ultimate goal is to win ICC T20 World Cup' - Dinesh Karthik

    Given Karthik's prowess, he would prefer his chances of doing an encore. "These are the small tick boxes that we need to have at this stage of the game, but the ultimate goal is to do well in the T20 World Cup in Australia," Karthik told veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin after the opening match.

    Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi in the spin web
    Ashwin and young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made momentous donations in the opening match. Ashwin (2/22 in four overs), who was brought back into the T20I side after a long time, demonstrated that he still has a lot to offer in the format. The 21-year-old Bishnoi (2/26 in 4 overs) also exhibited that he is out there to serve on the big stage. It remains to be seen if the team management continues with the Jadeja, Ashwin and Bishnoi trio or brings in the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022; 1st T20I: 'Pretty aware of my roles and responsibilities' - Arshdeep Singh

    Squads
    India:     Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar and Harshal Patel.
    Windies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas (wk) and Hayden Walsh.

    Match details
    Date and day:     August 1, 2022 (Monday)
    Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis
    Time: 8:00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): DD Sports
    Where to watch (Online): FanCode

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022
