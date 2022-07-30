IND vs WI 2022; 1st T20I: 'Pretty aware of my roles and responsibilities' - Arshdeep Singh

India trumped Windies by 68 runs in the opening T20I in Trinidad on Friday. Pacer Arshdeep Singh was decent with the ball and affirmed that he was aware of his role heading into the match.

Team India was at the top of its game as it triumphed Windies by 68 runs in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday, earning a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Meanwhile, young Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh said that he used variations, especially the slower ones, on a sweltering track, which turned out to be his key to success in the game. Arshdeep (2/24 in 4 overs), who made his debut in the opening T20I against England in Southampton earlier this month, grabbed a couple of wickets on his return to the side.

"It was a good experience. I am happy with my performance. The team won, so the happiness doubled. Due to a break, I am playing after a long time. So, I want to work with Paras [Mhambrey] sir and improve on my areas," Arshdeep phrased during the post-match press conference,

"I think that worked for me, keeping things simple and using the wicket a lot and using the slower one and at last just trying to nail my yorkers," added Arshdeep. While it was only his second outing with Team India, he attributed that the clarity of his role in the team led to his success.

"I was pretty aware of my roles and responsibilities. The team management and the captain briefed me about my role as a bowler, when I must come to bowl and all. That gave me a lot of clarity and confidence, and I could plan accordingly. The way Bhuvi bhai bowls, he keeps the pressure at one end, which helps me get wickets," Arshdeep imagined.

While in his opening over, Arshdeep was taken to the cleaners by opener Kyle Myers; he eventually got rid of him in the fourth ball of his first spell. "He was attacking from the start, and he came out hard and could have taken a chance on the bouncer, but my gut instinct told me that I should go for it, and it paid off," he assumed.

The 23-year-old Arshdeep also acknowledged wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's role (41 not out off 19 balls) in taking India to a reliable total of 190-6. "DK bhai played a great cameo, and that gave us a good cushion as bowlers and the wicket was also sticky. As a bowling unit, we bowled in the right areas," he speculated.

While Arshdeep removed Mayers with a bouncer, all-rounder Akeal Hosein was rattled by a pitch-perfect yorker. The Windies was eventually restricted to 122/8, slumping to another failure, as the visitors bested the game by 68 runs. On Monday, the second T20I takes place at Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis.

(With inputs from PTI)