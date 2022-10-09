ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'First net session was amazing' - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia

Team India is in Australia, warming up for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav will be playing in the country for the first time, and he was delighted following his first training session.

He has appreciated a lot of success in his short international career. Still, star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav considers following his procedure and exercise will be critical to an acceptable crusade in his maiden ICC T20 World Cup 2022 expedition in Australia. Since making his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut in March last year, Suryakumar has matured as one of the most detrimental batters in the format, rising to the second spot in the ICC T20I Rankings.

"I was looking forward to coming here and attending the first practice session, going on the field, having a run, having a feel how it's like here. The first net session was also really amazing. I just wanted to see how the pace of the wicket is, how the bounce is," the 32-year-old Suryakumar said in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Suryakumar had his initial preparation session in Australia, in Brisbane, on Sunday, and the batter declared that his primary emphasis going into the nets was to evaluate the conditions. "Started a little slow. There were some butterflies in my stomach and a lot of excitement. But, simultaneously, you must look for ways to blend with the atmosphere and pick the right time. I am just assessing that right now. Excitement is there, but at the same time, you need to follow your process and routine," he said.

"During practice, the pace and bounce of the wicket, the dimension of the grounds, as people say the grounds here are big. So, it would be best if you were ready with your game and how you plan to make runs here. All these things are crucial. Good conditions, really looking forward to it," concluded Suryakumar.

India will open its T20WC drive against arch-rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. But before that, Rohit Sharma and co would be playing a couple of practice matches against Western Australia on October 10 and 13 and then take on hosts Australia, followed by New Zealand, in the official warm-up fixtures on October 17 and 19 in Brisbane.

(With inputs from PTI)