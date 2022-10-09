Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'First net session was amazing' - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia

    Team India is in Australia, warming up for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav will be playing in the country for the first time, and he was delighted following his first training session.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: First net session was amazing - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    He has appreciated a lot of success in his short international career. Still, star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav considers following his procedure and exercise will be critical to an acceptable crusade in his maiden ICC T20 World Cup 2022 expedition in Australia. Since making his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut in March last year, Suryakumar has matured as one of the most detrimental batters in the format, rising to the second spot in the ICC T20I Rankings.

    "I was looking forward to coming here and attending the first practice session, going on the field, having a run, having a feel how it's like here. The first net session was also really amazing. I just wanted to see how the pace of the wicket is, how the bounce is," the 32-year-old Suryakumar said in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bumrah is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else' - Shastri

    Suryakumar had his initial preparation session in Australia, in Brisbane, on Sunday, and the batter declared that his primary emphasis going into the nets was to evaluate the conditions. "Started a little slow. There were some butterflies in my stomach and a lot of excitement. But, simultaneously, you must look for ways to blend with the atmosphere and pick the right time. I am just assessing that right now. Excitement is there, but at the same time, you need to follow your process and routine," he said.

    "During practice, the pace and bounce of the wicket, the dimension of the grounds, as people say the grounds here are big. So, it would be best if you were ready with your game and how you plan to make runs here. All these things are crucial. Good conditions, really looking forward to it," concluded Suryakumar.

    ALSO READ: Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam recall old India-Pakistan rivalry days at Kartapur

    India will open its T20WC drive against arch-rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. But before that, Rohit Sharma and co would be playing a couple of practice matches against Western Australia on October 10 and 13 and then take on hosts Australia, followed by New Zealand, in the official warm-up fixtures on October 17 and 19 in Brisbane.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas snt

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas

    Womens Asia Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh: Smriti Mandhana proud of team's comeback after loss to Pakistan snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh: Mandhana proud of team's comeback after loss to Pakistan

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: India Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for loss against Pakistan snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India's Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for loss against Pakistan

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan clinches maiden T20I win over India since 2016; netizens shocked-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan clinches maiden T20I win over India since 2016; netizens shocked

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Sanju Samson heroics in vain as South Africa draws first blood against India, Twitter responds-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Samson's heroics in vain as South Africa draws first blood, Twitter responds

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh roads will be better than United States by 2024 says Nitin Gadkari gcw

    Uttar Pradesh roads will be better than USA by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

    Kantara After grand success at the box office, Rishab Shetty's film to be released in Hindi on THIS date RBA

    Kantara: After grand success at the box office, Rishab Shetty's film to be released in Hindi on THIS date

    Waterlogged streets in Delhi IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra UP to witness heavy rains gcw

    Waterlogged streets in Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra, UP to witness heavy rains

    Yoga to nutrient rich foods 7 good habits to start your day on a positive note sur

    Yoga to nutrient-rich foods: 7 good habits to start your day on a positive note

    Gujarat Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

    PM Modi in Gujarat today; he will inaugurate India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

    Recent Videos

    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon