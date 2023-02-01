IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Fiery India races past New Zealand to win series 2-1, supporters amused

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India gave a hard time to New Zealand across departments, triumphing by 168 runs in the final Ahmedabad T20I on Wednesday and winning the series 201. Consequently, supporters were amused by the success.

Team India ticked every box, giving New Zealand a reality check in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The hosts won the fixture by 168 runs, which is its most substantial win in the format to date. While they were aided by young opener Shubman Gill, who struck a quickfire unbeaten 126, skipper-cum-pacer Hardik Pandya rattled the visitors with his sheer fast bowling, capturing four wickets. As a result of this glorious conquest, the Men in Blue have won the three-match series 2-1, extending their T20I series unbeaten run at home to 14, while the incredible performance extremely amused supporters by the Indians.

Winning the toss, Pandya sprang a surprise by opting to bat first on an ideally bat-second surface and made a change by bringing in young pacer Umran Malik for experienced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. While India was off to a shaky start, losing Ishan Kishan (1) in the second over of the PowerPlay (PP) after being trapped leg-before by off-spinner Michael Bracewell.

ALSO READ: SACHIN TENDULKAR, BCCI FELICITATE ICC WOMEN'S U-19 T20 WORLD CUP-WINNING INDIAN TEAM; NETIZENS APPLAUD

However, Gill and Rahul Tripathi (44) put on an 80-run stand for the second wicket, bringing India back instantly into the innings. In the ninth, the latter fell to leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. However, it was followed by another convincing 38-run partnership between Gill and Suryakumar Yadav (24) before the latter fell in the 13th to pacer Blair Tickner at 125.

Nevertheless, Gill and Pandya pressed the accelerator thereon and put on a massive 104-run stand for the fourth, while the former struck his maiden T20I ton. In the final over, the latter was dismissed by medium-pacer Daryl Mitchell, while India managed to finish on a noteworthy total of 234/4.

ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 2022-23, 3RD T20I - SHUBMAN GILL SPITS FIRE WITH A BLAZING TON; DRIVES SOCIAL MEDIA NUTS

As for the New Zealanders, there were four different wicket-takers, while Mitchell was the most economical of all. In reply, the Kiwis were off to a horror start, losing half of the side for 21 by the fifth over of the PP, and despite some resilience, they kept losing wickets regularly before being bundled out for a paltry 66 by the 13th.

Only two NZ batters could enter the double figures with the bat, while Mitchell (35) was the highest scorer. As for the Indians, Pandya clutched a four-for, whereas he was also the most economical one from the side. As for the record scripted with this win: