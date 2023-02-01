IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill spits fire with a blazing ton; drives social media nuts

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India is taking the attack to New Zealand in the final Ahmedabad T20I on Wednesday. Subman Gill played a blistering knock of an unbeaten 126, driving social media insane.

Team India displayed its batting prowess in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. As the hosts raced to a monumental total of 234/4, it was young opener Shubman Gill, whose fiery knock of an unbeaten 126 played an enormous role in allowing his side to scale the total. His century arrived off just 54 balls, which included ten fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 200.00. He was also involved in a constructive 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket along with skipper Hardik Pandya (30), which played a pivotal role in the Indians putting on a possible match-winning total.

At the same time, social media went nuts with Gill's awesomeness. As for the records he scripted with this ton:

He has become the fifth Indian to score a hundred across formats after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

He is also the highest individual scorer against New Zealand in the format.

He is also the highest individual scorer for India in the format.

He is also the youngest T20I centurion for India.

