    Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI felicitate ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team; netizens applaud

    The Indian U-19 women's team has made the nation proud by winning the 2023 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Consequently, the BCCI felicitated the side in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, under Sachin Tendulkar's presence.

    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 9:18 PM IST

    Legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday complimented the Indian U-19 women's cricket team for its win in the inaugural ICC U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, enunciating the accomplishment will uplift considerable girls to take up the sport and learn their dreams.

    "I would like to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate [the victory] for years to come. For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983. But, by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance," Tendulkar spoke during the felicitation ceremony right before the beginning of the series-deciding third Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

    "By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country. The beginning of the WPL [Women's Premier League] is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities," Tendulkar added.

    Tendulkar expressed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is doing its best to expand women's cricket nationwide. "What BCCI has been able to do and the officials' contribution in helping women's cricket prosper, I think it's a sign that we will do well [in the future]," he concluded.

    During the short felicitation process, which was also observed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar, the notables passed away a cheque of ₹5 crore to the triumphant India U-19 women's side, as announced by the board secretary previously.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 9:19 PM IST
