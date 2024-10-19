MS Dhoni's super fan says, 'Thala still gives me passes for matches'; heartwarming video goes viral (WATCH)

In a moving video that's been melting hearts across social media, Ram Babu, known far and wide as one of MS Dhoni’s super fans, revealed how Dhoni continues to stand by his side, even after stepping away from international cricket.

Ram Babu, known far and wide as one of MS Dhoni’s most ardent admirers, recently unveiled a touching chapter in his enduring connection with the former Indian cricket captain. In a moving video that's been melting hearts across social media, Babu revealed how Dhoni continues to stand by his side, even after stepping away from international cricket.

Sporting a T-shirt inspired by the Indian tricolour and proudly donning Dhoni’s iconic number 7, Babu shared that Dhoni personally ensures he receives match passes, enabling him to travel across India to cheer for the sport he loves. “I take Dhoni’s name to the stadium, and the passes I’ve been receiving so far are all arranged by Dhoni sir,” Babu candidly admitted in the now-viral clip.

Despite Dhoni’s retirement from the international stage, the bond between the two remains steadfast. Babu passionately declared that he would continue to attend matches, cheering on the Indian team while chanting Dhoni’s name, even though the legendary cricketer no longer plays for his country.

This heartwarming tale is a shining testament to Dhoni’s humility and his deep-rooted connection with his fans, proving that his legacy is about more than just his achievements on the field. Meanwhile, the cricket world buzzes with anticipation about Dhoni’s future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the IPL 2025 mega auction looms. With five IPL titles to his name, Dhoni’s potential return to CSK would undoubtedly shape the franchise’s strategy for the upcoming season.

In an intriguing twist, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new rule allowing players who haven’t represented India for more than five years to be classified as 'uncapped,' paving the way for CSK to retain Dhoni at a base price of Rs 4 crore. For fans yearning to see their beloved "Captain Cool" in action once again, hope remains alive.

