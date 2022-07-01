IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: England elects to bowl; India moves in with 4 bowlers

India and England are locking horns in the Edgbaston Test on Friday. The Three Lions will be bowling first, while the Indians have moved in with four bowlers.

The stage is set for a thrilling Test match, as India and England face off in the fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy from last year, being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from Friday. The Test was postponed in the previous year due to a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp, as the visitors lead the series 2-1, while it would be desperate to win its first Test series on the English soil since 2007. On the other hand, the hosts have a high momentum ahead and would leave no stones unturned to retain the title. Meanwhile, the English have won the toss and will be bowling first.

During the toss, England skipper Ben Stokes said, "We're going to have a bowl. We've done well chasing, and it's also to see how the wicket will behave. It's good to come into a new series so quickly. Allows us to keep the momentum rolling. We're going to keep the same attitude going."

In the meantime, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the stand-in captain for India, with Rohit Sharma out with COVID. "It's a good feeling [to lead the side] and is an immense privilege. It can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. We wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions as we returned from the T20Is. Pleased with the practice, now it's for the mental side to take over. We have four bowlers - myself, [Mohammad] Siraj, Shardul [Thakur] and [Mohammed] Shami, along with Jaddu [Ravindra Jadeja] as the all-rounder."

Playing XI

IND: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah (c).

ENG: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and James Anderson.