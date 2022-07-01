Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India and England will clash in Friday's final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Here is the ultimate Fantasy XI, along with the probables, predictions and other match details.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    After nearly a year of delay, the fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy 2021 will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham between India and England. The Test was postponed last year due to a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp. With India leading 2-2 in the series, it would aim to ride on the momentum and win a Test series in the country for the first time since 2007, while England will have a monumental task. However, the hosts' recent 3-0 win over World Test Champions New Zealand will give it the confidence to square the series. On the same note, we present the ultimate Fantasy XI for the Test, along with the probables, result prediction and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c) and Mohammad Siraj.
    ENG (confirmed): Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022 - Rohit to lead from 1st T20I; Kohli, Pant, Bumrah join from 2nd

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Root (c), Pope, Kohli and Pujara
    Pope and Pujara can start as openers and will be off to a decent start, given their current form. While Kohli is shaky, he is likely to be sable at number three, whereas Root will be impactful at number four. Root's grandiose form makes him the skipper.

    Wicketkeepers: Bairstow and Pant
    Bairstow, too, has been doing great with the bat, making him a no-brainer, while Pant has been decent in the middle and would stabilise the innings.

    ALSO READ: Edgbaston Test: Is Bumrah's India ready to face England 2.0; complete unfinished business?

    All-rounder: Jadeja
    The only man in the department who makes the cut is Jadeja, who will undoubtedly impact with his leg spins and can be upright with the bat.

    Bowlers: Anderson, Bumrah (vc), Siraj and Shami
    Among the bowlers, we have an all-out seam attack, as all the four have been consistently impactful so far, while Bumrah's reliability makes him Root's deputy.

    ALSO READ: India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test - Records that can be broken

    Match details
    Date and day:     July 1, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
    Time: 3.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Also available in HD.
    Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV
    Prediction: England wins with colossal momentum, squares series 2-2

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
