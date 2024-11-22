IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Are India missing captain Rohit Sharma? Batting collapse sparks debate, memes explode

The Indian cricket team’s decision to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth backfired on Friday, as they crawled to a dismal 51 for 4 at lunch on day one.

The Indian cricket team’s decision to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth backfired on Friday, as they crawled to a dismal 51 for 4 at lunch on day one. The day’s performance raised questions not only about the team’s approach to conditions but also about whether they were missing their captain, Rohit Sharma, who is absent from the first Test.

Jasprit Bumrah, leading India in Rohit’s absence, made the surprising call to bat first, despite the early-season seam movement and extra bounce expected at Optus Stadium. This decision, combined with some questionable shot selection and poor execution, put India on the back foot right from the start.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks DRS controversy, outraged fans say 'that was NOT OUT'

The Indian top-order crumbled under pressure, with only KL Rahul (26 off 74 balls) offering any real resistance. Rahul displayed solid technique and admirable temperament, but was dismissed just before lunch, further derailing India's innings. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, replacing Shubman Gill, looked out of their depth against the Australian pacers. Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck after misjudging the bounce of Mitchell Starc’s delivery, while Padikkal also departed for a duck to Josh Hazlewood.

Virat Kohli, continuing his run of poor form, also fell early, caught behind off Hazlewood for just 5 runs. As the team headed to the break with Rishabh Pant (10) and Dhruv Jurel (4) at the crease, social media was flooded with mixed reactions, with many questioning the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, who is expected to join the team on Sunday.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jaiswal-Padikkal's ducks, Kohli & Rahul's dismissal sparks memes amid India's struggle

Rohit, who stayed back in India for the birth of his second child, is due to join the squad in Perth on the third day of the Test. His absence has sparked a wave of debate, with fans and cricket pundits on social media speculating on whether Rohit’s presence might have steadied the ship.

Here's a look at some of the reactions and memes that exploded on X following India's top-order collapse:

Latest Videos