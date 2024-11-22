IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Are India missing captain Rohit Sharma? Batting collapse sparks debate, memes explode

The Indian cricket team’s decision to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth backfired on Friday, as they crawled to a dismal 51 for 4 at lunch on day one.

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Are India missing captain Rohit Sharma? Batting collapse sparks debate, memes explode snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

The Indian cricket team’s decision to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth backfired on Friday, as they crawled to a dismal 51 for 4 at lunch on day one. The day’s performance raised questions not only about the team’s approach to conditions but also about whether they were missing their captain, Rohit Sharma, who is absent from the first Test.

Jasprit Bumrah, leading India in Rohit’s absence, made the surprising call to bat first, despite the early-season seam movement and extra bounce expected at Optus Stadium. This decision, combined with some questionable shot selection and poor execution, put India on the back foot right from the start.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks DRS controversy, outraged fans say 'that was NOT OUT'

The Indian top-order crumbled under pressure, with only KL Rahul (26 off 74 balls) offering any real resistance. Rahul displayed solid technique and admirable temperament, but was dismissed just before lunch, further derailing India's innings. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, replacing Shubman Gill, looked out of their depth against the Australian pacers. Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck after misjudging the bounce of Mitchell Starc’s delivery, while Padikkal also departed for a duck to Josh Hazlewood.

Virat Kohli, continuing his run of poor form, also fell early, caught behind off Hazlewood for just 5 runs. As the team headed to the break with Rishabh Pant (10) and Dhruv Jurel (4) at the crease, social media was flooded with mixed reactions, with many questioning the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, who is expected to join the team on Sunday.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jaiswal-Padikkal's ducks, Kohli & Rahul's dismissal sparks memes amid India's struggle

Rohit, who stayed back in India for the birth of his second child, is due to join the squad in Perth on the third day of the Test. His absence has sparked a wave of debate, with fans and cricket pundits on social media speculating on whether Rohit’s presence might have steadied the ship.

Here's a look at some of the reactions and memes that exploded on X following India's top-order collapse:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks DRS controversy, outraged fans say 'that was NOT OUT' snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks DRS controversy, outraged fans say 'that was NOT OUT'

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jaiswal-Padikkal's ducks, Kohli & Rahul's dismissal sparks memes amid India's struggle snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jaiswal-Padikkal's ducks, Kohli & Rahul's dismissal sparks memes amid India's struggle

IPL 2025 to kick off on March 14, final to be played on May 25; dates for next three seasons revealed - Report snt

IPL 2025 to kick off on March 14, final to be played on May 25; dates for next three seasons revealed - Report

Champions Trophy Tour: Pakistan Abbottabad scenery praise backfires, reminded of Osama bin Laden's hideout watch snt

Champions Trophy Tour: Pak's Abbottabad scenery praise backfires, reminded of Osama bin Laden's hideout| WATCH

Recent Stories

WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works gcw

WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works

Karnataka Koppal Annadaneshwar mutt waqf property removal lingayat community vkp

Karnataka: Koppal’s Annadaneshwar Mutt land registered as Waqf property; Lingayat community seeks removal

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers ATG

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers

Reddit Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Tencent Cuts Stake Yet Again: Retail Turns Apprehensive

Reddit Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Tencent Cuts Stake Yet Again: Retail Turns Apprehensive

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon