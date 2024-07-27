'In most heated times, exhale, take a step back': Dravid's advice to new coach Gambhir wins hearts (WATCH)

In a touching exchange of mentorship, former Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid passed on valuable advice to his successor, Gautam Gambhir, as he took over the role following India's recent T20 World Cup victory in the Americas.

Dravid, who vacated the coaching position after leading India to T20 World Cup glory, offered Gambhir a piece of wisdom for handling the pressures of the role.

“From one Indian cricket coach to another, one last thing. In the most heated of times, exhale, take a step back. I wish you the very best Gautam. I am sure you will take the Indian team to even greater heights,” Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI on its 'X' handle.

“Even if it’s difficult for you, crack a smile. Whatever else happens, that will shock people,” he added, eliciting a wide smile from Gambhir.

Gambhir, who has succeeded Dravid as coach for the ongoing white-ball tour to Sri Lanka, expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful guidance.

“I don’t get too emotional but I think this message actually made me a lot emotional which normally I shouldn’t. But it’s a great message. It’s massive shoes that I can hopefully fill. Hopefully, I can do that with absolute honesty, transparency and hopefully, I can make the entire nation and more importantly, the person I have always looked up to – Rahul Bhai – proud,” he said.

Dravid, who admired Gambhir's fighting spirit during their playing days, commended his resilience and leadership qualities.

“As your teammate, I saw you giving it your all on the field. As your batting partner and fellow fielder, I saw your resilience and refusal to surrender. Across many IPL seasons, I noted your desire to win, your assistance to younger players and your drive to extract the best out of your team on the field. I know how dedicated and passionate you are about Indian cricket and I am sure you will bring all these qualities into the new job,” he said.

The former captain also offered a note of caution, highlighting the high expectations and intense scrutiny that come with the role.

“As you know, the expectations will be high and the scrutiny will be intense. But even in the worst of times you will never be alone. You will have the support of the players, your support staff, the leaders of the past, the management and never forget for whom you play – for fans who are very demanding but will always be behind the team," the former coach said.

Dravid expressed hopes for Gambhir to have a fully-fit squad and a bit of luck in critical moments, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of coaching.

“I also hope that you will also have the availability of fully fit players in every squad. Good luck with that. I also wish you a little bit of luck, as you know that all of us coaches need to make us look that little bit wiser and smarter than we actually are,” he noted.

Reflecting on his tenure, Dravid shared the cherished memories and friendships he made with the squad, wishing Gambhir a similar experience. Gambhir, in turn, lauded Dravid as the most "selfless" cricketer he has played with, emphasizing the importance of Dravid’s legacy for future generations.

