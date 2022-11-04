Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn

    Imran Khan on Thursday faced an assassination attempt while addressing a political rally in Pakistan's Punjab province. Meanwhile, former and current Pakistani cricketers have condemned the attack.

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    On Thursday, former and current Pakistan cricketers condemned the assassination attempt on ex-prime minister Imran Khan, a World Cup-winning captain, by an unnamed gunman while he was addressing a protest rally in the eastern city of Wazirabad in Pakistan's Punjab province. The 70-year-old Khan had led Pakistan to its sole One-Day International (ODI) World Cup triumph in 1992. In the attack, he was shot and harmed in the leg but is believed to be out of danger.

    "Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen," national skipper Babar Azam tweeted as he leads Pakistan in Australia during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Legendary former captain-cum-all-rounder Wasim Akram termed the assassination crack as disturbing.

    ALSO READ: 'Wanted to kill him because he was misleading people' - Imran Khan's shooter confesses on camera

    "Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity," Akram, a 1992 World Cup-winning side member, wrote on Twitter. Also, former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed wished Khan "a long and healthy life".

    "May He always maintain this smile on skipper's face...My prayers are always with you @ImranKhanPTI," Mushtaq tweeted. Former pacers Umar Gul and Wahab Riaz also denounced the attack by noting, "Extremely saddened to hear about the firing on @ImranKhanPTI container. Prayers for him and everyone around him."

    ALSO READ: 'I'll fight back..' - Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after an assassination attempt

    The Ireland women's team, currently touring Pakistan for three ODIs and Twent20 Internationals (T20Is), respectively, starting Friday, said that the tour would continue as scheduled, pending further developments. All six matches are to be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. "Cricket Ireland is aware of an incident involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan that took place approximately 150km outside Lahore, venue of the three ODIs and three T20Is between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women," Cricket Ireland (CT's) statement read.

    "Cricket Ireland is currently liaising with the Pakistan Cricket Board, in-country security advisors and diplomatic services. The PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain has spoken directly with Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom and Team Manager Beth Healy and provided them with an updated assessment of the on-ground situation," added CI.

    ALSO READ: 'We will avenge this attack...' - Imran Khan's party vows after 'assassination bid'

    It also added that the current advice delivered to CI is that the threat level remains unchanged despite the incident. "The Ireland Women's squad has been briefed, while Cricket Ireland's security advisors will continue to review procedures and monitor the situation. However, presently there are no anticipated changes to the security arrangements and procedures for the tour. Updates will be provided if any circumstances change," concluded the statement.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
