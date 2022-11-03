Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We will avenge this attack...': Imran Khan's party vows after 'assassination bid'

    Footage from the incident surfaced online and showed Khan being moved into a vehicle after the incident with the help of other people present at the site. There was a bandage tied around the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader's leg.

    'We will avenge this attack': Imran Khan's party vows after 'assassination bid' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 6:18 PM IST

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (November 3) sustained bullet injuries after a gunman began firing on his convoy in Wazirabad. When the incident happened the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was at Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad and travelling in an open-top vehicle.

    PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that the miscreants shot at Imran Khan with an AK-47. He said that it was a 'targeted attack'. Imran Khan has been moved to Lahore and will be taken to a hospital, according to former minister Asad Umar.

    Also read: 'Assassination attempt' on Imran Khan during protest march; ex-Pakistan PM's aide among 4 injured, gunman held

    Soon after, Fawad Chaudhry addressed the gathering and said the party would avenge the attack on Imran Khan. He further said that it is an attack on Pakistan not only on Imran Khan.

    "We want peace not guns and murder," Fawad Chaudhary said.

    Footage from the incident surfaced online and showed Khan being moved into a vehicle after the incident with the help of other people present at the site. There was a bandage tied around the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader's leg.

    Also read: Japan issues emergency alert, asks residents to go underground as North Korea fires ballistic missiles

    Chaudhry said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senators Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the terror attack and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek a report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab in Pakistan.

    On October 29, Imran Khan embarked on a long rally from Lahore to Islamabad against the incumbent government in Pakistan. The rally was scheduled to reach Islamabad on November 4.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 6:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I ll fight back..': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after an assassination attempt - adt

    'I'll fight back..': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after an assassination attempt

    Pakistan: Firing during Imran Khan's rally, Imran's manager among four hurt AJR

    'Assassination attempt' on Imran Khan during protest march; ex-Pakistan PM's aide among 4 injured, gunman held

    Japan issues emergency alert asks residents to go underground as North Korea fires ballistic missiles gcw

    Japan issues emergency alert, asks residents to go underground as North Korea fires ballistic missiles

    Citizenship exam was difficult Prince Harry also struggled reveals Meghan Markle gcw

    Citizenship exam was difficult, Prince Harry also struggled, reveals Meghan Markle

    Is vladimir putin sick expert notices black hands report gcw

    Is Vladimir Putin sick? Expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

    Recent Stories

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend The Global Technology Summit-snt

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend The Global Technology Summit

    Carnegie India Global Technology Summit to kick off on November 29-snt

    Carnegie India Global Technology Summit to kick off on November 29

    Why RBI is in a catch-22 situation after US Federal Reserve rate hike

    US Federal Reserve rate hike: Why RBI is in a catch-22 situation

    I ll fight back..': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after an assassination attempt - adt

    'I'll fight back..': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after an assassination attempt

    SEXY Bhojpuri star Neha Malik goes on a cleavage-flaunting rampage in new BIKINI pics drb

    SEXY Bhojpuri star Neha Malik flaunts cleavage, hot body in new BIKINI pics

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon