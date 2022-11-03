'We will avenge this attack...': Imran Khan's party vows after 'assassination bid'

Footage from the incident surfaced online and showed Khan being moved into a vehicle after the incident with the help of other people present at the site. There was a bandage tied around the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader's leg.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (November 3) sustained bullet injuries after a gunman began firing on his convoy in Wazirabad. When the incident happened the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was at Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad and travelling in an open-top vehicle.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that the miscreants shot at Imran Khan with an AK-47. He said that it was a 'targeted attack'. Imran Khan has been moved to Lahore and will be taken to a hospital, according to former minister Asad Umar.

Soon after, Fawad Chaudhry addressed the gathering and said the party would avenge the attack on Imran Khan. He further said that it is an attack on Pakistan not only on Imran Khan.

"We want peace not guns and murder," Fawad Chaudhary said.

Chaudhry said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senators Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the terror attack and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek a report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab in Pakistan.

On October 29, Imran Khan embarked on a long rally from Lahore to Islamabad against the incumbent government in Pakistan. The rally was scheduled to reach Islamabad on November 4.