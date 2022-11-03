'I'll fight back..': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after an assassination attempt

Imran Khan was injured in the shooting and was transferred to Lahore for immediate medical attention, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said. Senator Faisal Javed of the PTI was also injured in the shooting.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is said to have escaped an assassination attempt, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, during a rally in Wazirabad. Someone opened fire during a rally in Wazirabad, injuring the PTI chief and several others. According to the most recent reports, one person was killed, and nine others were injured in the shooting. 'Allah has given me another life, and I will fight back, Inshallah,' Imran Khan reportedly said in his first public statement following the incident.

Footages from the incident showed Khan with a bandage wrapped around his leg. The PTI chief was flown to Lahore for medical treatment. "Imran Khan was seriously injured during the shooting and is being transferred to Lahore for immediate medical attention," PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said. Senator Faisal Javed of the PTI was also injured in the shooting.

"Alhamdullilah, Imran Khan is safe. The CM has taken strict note of the firing incident near the container. The IG Punjab has been requested to provide a report. According to reports on the ground, the culprit has been apprehended. Inshallah, everyone involved will be brought to justice soon," read Pakistani minister Muhammad Basharat Raja's tweet.

According to reports, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that Imran Khan was shot in the leg in a 'targeted attack.'

According to reports, the suspect who opened fire during the rally has been arrested. At the moment, the identity of the culprit is unknown. The suspected shooter was seen on video fleeing the scene after opening fire on Imran Khan's container.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also strongly condemned the shooting incident.

