Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'll fight back..': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after an assassination attempt

    Imran Khan was injured in the shooting and was transferred to Lahore for immediate medical attention, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said. Senator Faisal Javed of the PTI was also injured in the shooting.
     

    I ll fight back..': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan after an assassination attempt - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is said to have escaped an assassination attempt, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, during a rally in Wazirabad. Someone opened fire during a rally in Wazirabad, injuring the PTI chief and several others. According to the most recent reports, one person was killed, and nine others were injured in the shooting. 'Allah has given me another life, and I will fight back, Inshallah,' Imran Khan reportedly said in his first public statement following the incident.

    Footages from the incident showed Khan with a bandage wrapped around his leg. The PTI chief was flown to Lahore for medical treatment. "Imran Khan was seriously injured during the shooting and is being transferred to Lahore for immediate medical attention," PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said. Senator Faisal Javed of the PTI was also injured in the shooting.

    "Alhamdullilah, Imran Khan is safe. The CM has taken strict note of the firing incident near the container. The IG Punjab has been requested to provide a report. According to reports on the ground, the culprit has been apprehended. Inshallah, everyone involved will be brought to justice soon," read Pakistani minister Muhammad Basharat Raja's tweet.

    According to reports, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that Imran Khan was shot in the leg in a 'targeted attack.'

    According to reports, the suspect who opened fire during the rally has been arrested. At the moment, the identity of the culprit is unknown. The suspected shooter was seen on video fleeing the scene after opening fire on Imran Khan's container.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also strongly condemned the shooting incident.

    Also Read: 'Assassination attempt' on Imran Khan during protest march; ex-Pakistan PM's aide among 4 injured, gunman held

    Also Read: 'We will avenge this attack...': Imran Khan's party vows after 'assassination bid'

    Also Read: Pakistan court rejects former PM Imran Khan's plea against EC's disqualification decision

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 6:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'We will avenge this attack': Imran Khan's party vows after 'assassination bid' AJR

    'We will avenge this attack...': Imran Khan's party vows after 'assassination bid'

    Pakistan: Firing during Imran Khan's rally, Imran's manager among four hurt AJR

    'Assassination attempt' on Imran Khan during protest march; ex-Pakistan PM's aide among 4 injured, gunman held

    Japan issues emergency alert asks residents to go underground as North Korea fires ballistic missiles gcw

    Japan issues emergency alert, asks residents to go underground as North Korea fires ballistic missiles

    Citizenship exam was difficult Prince Harry also struggled reveals Meghan Markle gcw

    Citizenship exam was difficult, Prince Harry also struggled, reveals Meghan Markle

    Is vladimir putin sick expert notices black hands report gcw

    Is Vladimir Putin sick? Expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Bhojpuri star Neha Malik goes on a cleavage-flaunting rampage in new BIKINI pics drb

    SEXY Bhojpuri star Neha Malik flaunts cleavage, hot body in new BIKINI pics

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Makaiya Mein Raja Ji' making fans go crazy- WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Makaiya Mein Raja Ji' making fans go crazy- WATCH

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan's all-round show against south africa keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan's all-round show against SA keeps Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive

    Dealing with a heartbreak? Here are some tips that can help you get over it sur

    Dealing with a heartbreak? Here are some tips that can help you get over it

    'We will avenge this attack': Imran Khan's party vows after 'assassination bid' AJR

    'We will avenge this attack...': Imran Khan's party vows after 'assassination bid'

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon