    'Wanted to kill him because he was misleading people': Imran Khan's shooter confesses on camera

    Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the former PM was shot in the leg. He further said that three other leaders were also injured.

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 7:27 PM IST

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday (November 3) injured in firing at his reception camp in Gujranwala town. In a video, the attacker allegedly confessed that he wanted to eliminate Khan for "misleading" people.

    In a video, the shooter said, "I wanted to eliminate him because he (Imran Khan) was misleading the people. I tried to shoot him and nobody else. I made the decision when he left Lahore. I acted alone, nobody else was involved."

    Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the former PM was shot in the leg. He further said that three other leaders were also injured.

    According to reports, Khan was shot at while leading a protest march towards Islamabad, but is said to be out of danger. Senior leader Faisal Javed Khan, one of those who was injured in the incident, said that a party member has succumbed to bullet injuries.

    Reacting to this, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing in Gujranula, Allahwala Chowk, and called for an immediate report on the incident.

    Sharif also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and the Chief Secretary of Punjab.

    Since Friday, the former Pakistan PM has been leading a march from Lahore towards the capital, Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April. Imran Khan was wounded when shots were fired from the crowd.

    Footage from the incident surfaced online and showed Khan being moved into a vehicle after the incident with the help of other people present at the site. There was a bandage tied around the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader's leg.

    Soon after the incident, massive chaos broke out near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala.

