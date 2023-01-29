IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India will lock horns against New Zealand in the second Lucknow T20I on Sunday. As the hosts bid to draw level in the three-match series, here are the ideal fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and other details.

    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    Team India did not had the best outings in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) in Ranchi, losing by 21 runs. Nevertheless, it would look to make amends and try to bounce back in the second T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. While the visitors would be keen on sealing the series here, eyeing it as a payback for the One-Day International (ODI) series clean sweep by the hosts, the Indians are not a team to give up so quickly. As the contest promises to be another thriller, we present the ideal fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi/Yuzvendra Chahal.
    NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner and Ish Sodhi.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I - Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Yadav, Mitchell and Allen
    Given their efficiency and sublime form, Yadav and Allen would be a force at the top order, while Mitchell can stabilise the innings at the top or the middle.

    Wicketkeeper: Conway (vc)
    He is the man who is in a tide better form than Kishan, and given his ability to impact in both top and middle, he makes the cut and is also the deputy captain.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Travis Head looks to take inspiration from England to attack India; here's how

    All-rounders: Bracewell, Santner and Sundar
    While Bracewell has been in a deadly form of late with the bat, Santner has always been effective with his off-breaks, especially on the turning Indian pitches. On the other hand, Sundar raised a few eyebrows with his compelling performance across departments, and with his new-found mojo, he is our hand-picked skipper of this XI.

    Bowlers: Duffy, Kuldeep, Ferguson and Mavi
    While Kuldeep is a no-brainer here, given his tricky chinaman wrist spins, the remaining trio have been substantially effective of late with their pace, making them must-haves here.

    ALSO READ: Border-Gavaskar Trophy - Australia's Marcus Stoinis believes in-form Virat Kohli could be biggest threat

    Match details
    Date and day:     January 29, 2023 (Sunday)
    Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
    Time: 7 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Predictions: The team batting first wins

