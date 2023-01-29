Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Still no Shaw as India asked to field first; Chahal comes in

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India will lock horns again with New Zealand in the second Lucknow T20I on Sunday. Trailing the three-game series 0-1, the hosts would eye comeback. However, they intend on doing it without Prithvi Shaw, as the Kiwis have opted to bat.

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: Still no Prithvi Shaw as India asked to field first by New Zealand; Yuzvendra Chahal comes in
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    Team India has everything to play for when it takes on New Zealand in the second Twenty International (T20I) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. The hosts are trailing the three-contest series after losing the opening in Ranchi and would be desperate to bounce back. However, the visitors would leave no stone unturned, eager to seal the series as a payback for the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) clean sweep. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue intend to fight without Prithvi Shaw but have brought in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, as the Kiwis have asked them to chase.

    After winning the coin toss, NZ skipper Mitchell Santner stated, "We are gonna have a bat. The stats say that it's challenging to chase here. We'll try to get some runs on the board and see what it does. We had a tough one-day series. It was nice to bounce back with a win."

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23: 'INDIAN SIDE IS POWERFUL; ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO DEFEAT IN HOME CONDITIONS' - IAN CHAPPELL

    "Different guys stepping up at different times is always nice. It's never easy to beat India at home. That partnership between Surya and Hardik put them right back in the game. The key is to take wickets through the middle. That's the best way to slow them down. You got to take that [bigger ground dimensions] into account. We have the same team," added Santner.

    In the meantime, Indian captain Hardik Pandya noted, "We were also thinking to bat first, but bowling is also fine. This is a new team, but we have spoken about getting into the challenge and doing difficult things. It can't be more difficult than this in a bilateral series, losing the first game and then two games on the line."

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    "Looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and learn from them. They must come out here and enjoy the sport. We all should remember that we started playing this sport to enjoy, so I want to pass that message on to the team. It might turn," added Pandya.

    "That's the reason we have made one change. Umran [Malik] misses out, and Yuzi comes in. The KulCha [Kuldeep-Chahal] is back. A lot of people wanted to see it. They are wicket-takers. The way Washi [Washington Sundar] is playing, we've got three good spinners who can squeeze if required," Pandya concluded.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I - Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

    Playing XI
    IND:     Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.
    NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 6:55 PM IST
