ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah breaks into top 5, Kohli slips to 9th after SL series

    Bumrah, who scalped eight wickets in the Day/Night second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, climbed past Shaheen Afridi, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, James Anderson, Neil Wagner and Josh Hazlewood in the Test rankings for bowlers.

    India, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who clinched his maiden Test five-wicket haul at home recently, has jumped six spots to fourth, but struggling veteran batter Virat Kohli slipped to ninth in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

    Bumrah, who scalped eight wickets in the Day/Night second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, climbed past Shaheen Afridi, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, James Anderson, Neil Wagner and Josh Hazlewood in the Test rankings for bowlers.

    Former skipper Kohli, who failed to convert his starts in the home series against the Lankans, dropped four places but managed to remain inside the top-10 just ahead of Rishabh Pant, who remained static at 10th.

    Kohli scored 45 in the opening Test in Mohali, while in the second Test, he had scores of 23 and 13. He is yet to score a century since his 136 against Bangladesh in November 2019.

    Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma held his sixth position to be the best-placed Indian in the batting charts.

    The in-form Shreyas Iyer, too, was rewarded for his match-winning 92 and 67 against Sri Lanka as he took a giant leap, advancing 40 spots to be on 37th position in the batting chart.

    Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne jumped up to a career-best No three after his fighting 107 in the second innings in Bangalore.

    Ravindra Jadeja was displaced from the No.1 position in the all-rounders' table as West Indies’ Jason Holder reclaimed the top spot. Jadeja had risen to No one after his 175 not out and nine wickets in the Mohali Test earlier this month.

    Ravichandran Ashwin, Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes rounded off the top five in the all-rounders’ list.

    In the bowlers’ ranking, Mohammed Shami climbed up a spot to displace fellow countryman Ravindra Jadeja to 17th. Pat Cummins, Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada have retained the top three spots among the bowlers.

