Twitter user accurately predicted Kohli's score, mode of dismissal; leaves fans stumped

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli's wait for his 71st century was on Sunday extended for another three months as the former skipper failed to play a big knock in the pink-ball Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, his second home, Kohli failed to end his century drought, leaving his fans disappointed.

The 33-year-old has failed to convert his starts in both the innings of the 2nd Test against the visiting Lankans and was trapped in front of the stumps by Praveen Jayawickrama. While Kohli fans were hoping for a big knock from their favourite cricketer, a Twitter user was mighty confident that the former skipper won't get going in this Test as well.

In fact, the user shockingly predicted Kohli's second innings score, including his mode of dismissal. "Virat Kohli will make 13 of 27 balls in the second innings. He will be looking Comfortable, and suddenly the ball will spin a lot and trap him plumb in front of the stumps. He will act shocked and Disappointed with himself, and he will Walk off," the user wrote before Kohli took the crease.

This user's spot-on prediction stumped social media users, with a few suggesting Kohli must return to domestic cricket to find form.

This is the second time in the home series against Sri Lanka that a user has predicted Kohli's score accurately. Before the Mohali Test, a user said that predicted the former skipper's score and mode of dismissal.

"Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th Test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment," the user wrote. The prediction had also drawn the attention of Virender Sehwag.

As a result of his twin failures, Kohli's Test average dropped to below 50 for the first time since August 2017. The ex-Indian skipper needed 42 runs over the two innings but failed at doing so by seven runs.

Before coming into the Bengaluru Test, Kohli held the unique distinction of averaging 50+ in all three formats of international. The former captain now has an average of 49.95 in red-ball cricket. His last 100+ score came against Bangladesh in a pink-ball Test match at Kolkata in November 2019.

With a record of more than 8000 runs and 27 centuries, Kohli is one of India's best-ever players in the game's longest format. This series is his first since quitting Test captaincy after leading his country in the longest format of the game for seven years.

Meanwhile, India is marching towards a big win over the visitors. The home team declared at 303/9, leaving a massive target for 447 for the visitors to face. Earlier today, Rishabh Pant broke Kapil Dev's record to score the fastest Test half-century by an Indian. Sri Lanka was earlier dismissed for 109 in response to India's first innings total of 252. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up his first five-wicket haul in India, and eight overall in his career of 29 Tests. SL are winless in Tests in India, and their forgettable record is likely to continue.