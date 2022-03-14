Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From IPL teams to cricket pundits - wishes pour in as India bags 15th consecutive home series win

    India hammered Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test in Bengaluru on Monday to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.  With this win, India clinched its 15th consecutive home series win since losing to England in 2021.

    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 6:34 PM IST

    India hammered Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test in Bengaluru on Monday to complete a 2-0 series whitewash. A fine 107-run knock from the visiting skipper Dimuth Karunaratne went in vain as the Indian bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for 208, winning the day-night Test two days before the actual date of finish.

    With this win, India clinched its 15th consecutive home series win since losing to England in 2021. No other home side has won more than ten consecutive home series.

    Resuming the third day at 28 for one, Sri Lanka ended their second innings at 208 all out after captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fine 107. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (3/23) and spinner R Ashwin (4/55) shared seven wickets among themselves for India. Sri Lanka had reached 151 for four at Tea while chasing a mammoth target of 447 runs. Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis (54) shared 97 runs for the second wicket.

    Brief Scores: India: 252 and 303 for 9 declared.  Sri Lanka: 109 and 208  (Dimuth Karunaratne 107 , Kusal Mendis 54; R Ashwin 4/55).

    Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages pouring in for the Rohit Sharma-led side following this emphatic win. From fans and IPL teams to former cricketers and cricket pundits, wishes flooded the micro-blogging site after yet another 2-0 whitewash.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions:

