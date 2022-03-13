IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: Bumrah takes first five-for at home; fans laud pacer

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up his first 5-wicket haul at home as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 109, which is their 2nd lowest Test total vs India.

In a landmark moment for Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer on Sunday picked up his first five-wicket haul in India on Day 2 of the Bengaluru Test against Sri Lanka. The Indian vice-captain picked up two wickets, and spinner R Ashwin bagged another couple in the first half-hour of the day's play, bundling the visitors for 109 in quick time.

Sri Lanka's lower order offered very little resistance, adding only 23 runs to their overnight score before being skittled out at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. India now leads by 143 runs and has to make matters worse for the visiting Lankans.

Also read: IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test (Day 1): Lanka 6 down, Bumrah's 3-for keeps India 166 runs ahead

Bumrah's first five-wicket haul in India and 8th overall made him the joint-most for an Indian seamer after 29 Tests alongside Kapil Dev. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up five wickets for 24 runs.

Best figures for an Indian seamer vs SL

5/24 J Bumrah Bengaluru 2022

5/54 Ishant Sharma Colombo SSC 2015

5/72 V Prasad Kandy 2001

5/72 Zaheer Khan Mumbai BS 2009

Following Bumrah's 8th five-wicket haul sparked a wave of excitement among Indian cricketing fans, with several lauding the pacer for his skill and bowling precision. Legendary Indian pacer Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to shower praises on the Bumrah and said, "I would pay to watch Jasprit Bumrah bowl. What a bowler!"

Ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar predicted Bumrah would pick up at least two fifers in the Tests.

"Don't be surprised if you see at least two five-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah in these two Test matches. Any kind of conditions, he will get you wickets at the start. He will get you wickets anytime. So I don't think it makes a difference," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Not a lot of bowlers, fast bowlers in particular, unless they are injured, like to be kept away because the careers are short for the fast bowlers, batters can play till 35-40, there are very few fast bowlers who go beyond 34-35," he added.