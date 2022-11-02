ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in tournament history

Virat Kohli has produced another stellar knock in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. Besides scoring his 26th T20I 50, he has also become the tournament's highest run-scorer.

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli is undoubtedly back to his usual best. On Wednesday, he slammed his 36th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century during India's Super 12 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against sub-continent neighbour Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. While he played an unbeaten knock of 64 off 44 balls, which included eight fours and a six at a strike rate of 145.45, he also struck a personal milestone regarding the event. He has become the competition's all-time highest run-scorer, surpassing the 1,000-run mark, while he currently possesses 1,065 runs in 23 innings at an average of 88.75 and an S/R of 132.46, including 13 50s and a top score of an unbeaten 89.

Kohli has passed the long-standing record of Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka, who scored 1,016. Among the contemporary cricketer who stands a chance to surpass the Indian is his counterpart and skipper Rohit Sharma, who is presently on 921. Besides Kohli, wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul also played a decent knock of 50, as the duo piled up a 67-run partnership for the second wicket, helping India post its highest PowerPlay total of the edition, 37/1.

Following his first decent knock of the T20WC in this edition, Rahul said, "Been mixed feelings. I got some good knocks before coming to Australia. But the first three games haven't gone my way. I think I was doing a lot of things right. I wasn't worried about missing out in the last three games. I am happy I got a good innings under my belt. We will have to bowl well with the new ball. Some wickets might put pressure on them."