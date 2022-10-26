ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I think death overs struggles is not only for us' - Paras Mhambrey

India has struggled with death-over bowling. Meanwhile, Paras Mhambrey feels that India is not the only side toiling with it, but also other sides, which has been evident in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

Containing the batters during the death overs has become a challenge for all the teams, and India is not the only side struggling on this front, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey asserted on Wednesday. The India team is comfortable chasing the targets but struggles with defending a total and keeping the ante up in the last three overs when they are bowling first.

Versus arch-rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India conceded 34 runs in the last three overs after reducing the rivals to 125/7. In the Asia Cup, Pakistan and Sri Lanka also dominated the Indian bowlers between overs 16 and 20.

"End overs, not only for us, but it has also been a challenge if you look at other teams. We acknowledge that people have gone for runs in the last game. It has been a challenging phase, and we are prepared for it, having identified our bowlers," the former Test seamer said.

Better to play Pakistan in the opener rather than in 3rd or 4th game

Mhambrey said he would always prefer playing a pressure game, like against Pakistan, first rather than later since it can affect the team. The first game with hype and high intensity around it, getting it done and dusted in the first phase, is good. Had this game been the third or fourth, it would have affected other games.

Arshdeep is great kid and will do well

While young pacer Arshdeep Singh is one of the bowlers assigned to do the job between overs 18 and 20, head coach Rahul Dravid's trusted lieutenant said that plans would undoubtedly change as per the situation. "In this format, you have got to be adaptable. To have other options in case required -- whether seam bowlers or spinners, you have got to have options in case you require them. You have to think differently, and we have our plans sorted," Mhambrey added.

Arshdeep has been one of the recent finds for India, and Mhambrey lauded the Punjab youngsters for his ability to execute plans. "He [Arshdeep] worked hard during the IPL. He bowls in two phases- first Powerplay and then at the death. He has composure and clarity in thought process, which he has shown," he reckoned.

What has caught Mhambrey's attention is Arshdeep's ability to soak in information from senior bowlers like seamers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. "He has had a chat with a lot of senior bowlers. I have seen him speak to Bhuvi and Shami as well. Credit to him for implementing those plans you have chatted about," he revealed.

"As coaches, we try to provide an understanding of what is required but to be able to do it as individuals, credit him," said the former Mumbai player. Mhambrey feels that Arshdeep will have his share of ups and downs, which will toughen him up. "He is a great kid. It is a phase he will go through where there will be ups and downs in his career. The way he has come back and his ability to handle pressure is phenomenal. We have a lot of confidence in him, and he has a good future," he affirmed.

Can Hardik be the fifth bowler?

Hardik Pandya bowled four solid overs against Pakistan, picking up three wickets. Questions are bound to be asked if the Baroda all-rounder can be used as a fifth specialist bowler with an additional batting option in the playing XI. "It depends on conditions. He gives you four-over options and has been effective for us. He brings in that balance. It depends on the team we are playing against," Mhambrey stated.

'We don't advise Ashwin; it's the other way round'

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's cricketing smarts have now been acknowledged globally, and Mhambrey just affirmed the view when asked what advice the coaches offer to the off-spinner. His comment brought the house down. "When it comes to Ashwin, it's the other way round, he tells us. It's just how he is," Mhambrey said, and everyone joined in for a hearty laugh.

But, his kind of respect in that dressing room was evident from his following comment. "He showed the presence of mind to leave that ball [while facing Mohammed Nawaz in the 20th over]. Any other individual at that stage would have thrown their bat, but that's Ashwin for you. Top player," continued Mhambrey.

While Mhambrey remained non-committal, he dropped enough hints that Ashwin, as a package with his superior batting skills, has an advantage over leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal regarding choosing the playing XI. "We have to consider composition-wise what balance he [Ashwin] offer. He also gives you batting. We look at the match-up options and think on those lines," he wondered.

Mhambrey said that since India will play the second contest of the day in the subsequent encounters, the tracks in the remaining matches can have some wear and tear, although there won't be many turns on offer. "When and where we have an opportunity to include an additional spinner, we will go with him [Chahal]," Mhambrey concluded.

