    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands captain Edwards wary of India's Virat Kohli repeating Pakistan show

    Netherlands captain Scott Edwards is hoping that Virat Kohli doesn't repeat his "surreal show against Pakistan" when India take on the minnows in a ICC T20 World Cup 2022 game in Sydney on Thursday. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    Edwards, a Melbourne local who has migrated to The Netherlands, doesn't have any undue expectations from his side but would like his teammates to play the best brand of cricket possible. 

    "What Virat (Kohli) did the other day was surreal. Hope he doesn't repeat it against us," Edwards said at the pre-match media conference on Wednesday. 

    "Not many people expect us to win, so not too much pressure on us," said the Dutch skipper, very matter of fact about playing a team filled with some of global cricket's biggest superstars. 

    For him, what's best they can do is what matters. "Our brand of cricket means perform to best of our ability. Just bring our A game. If it's enough it's enough. If it's not it's not," Edwards added. 

    For a team like The Netherlands, it is like a dream to get a chance to play India as even a white-ball bilateral series isn't a commercially viable option for the BCCI. 

    "Huge. You always dream of playing World Cup and against arguably one of best teams in the world is surreal," said Edwards. 

    Not getting a chance to play big teams regularly is an issue but what is more disappointing is that ICC has stopped the ODI Super League, which provided them with a decent number of games. 

    "Obviously disappointing that ODI Super League is not coming ahead. We had cricket on Dutch TV, which was good exposure for us," Edwards concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
