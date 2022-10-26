Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Anil Kumble backs Arshdeep Singh to become India's Zaheer Khan

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    Arshdeep Singh was phenomenal, claiming three wickets against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Anil Kumble has backed him to become the Zaheer Khan of India.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble supposes that young Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has the prospect to do "wonderful things for India", as legendary former pacer Zaheer Khan did during his outstanding career. Having debuted for India earlier this year, the 23-year-old has already assembled some impactful performances, which includes a three-for versus arch-rival Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Kumble is delighted with the lanky pacer, having noticed Arshdeep's growth closely as the then-Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach.

    Image credit: PTI

    "...Arshdeep has undoubtedly matured, and I'd like to see him continue. That is probably what Zak [Zaheer Khan] did for India...... I expect Arshdeep to go on to do some wonderful things for India," Kumble told ESPNCricinfo. Arshdeep has indicated that he can not just land yorkers in the death overs but can also impact with the new ball.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: PTI

    "I was impressed with Arshdeep, how he's come through. I worked with him for three years, and I could see the kind of development that he has had in the T20 format, and last year's IPL was a classic example of how he handled the pressure. He perhaps bowled the tricky overs for the team, and yeah, you don't always look at the wickets column in the T20 game. You look at what moments the bowler comes up with," added Kumble.

    Image credit: PTI

    "And, the temperament that he's shown, it's beautiful. We saw that again in the India-Pakistan game. When you have 90,000 people at the MCG, it's always challenging," Kumble inferred. Kumble also supposes that Pakistan has the best bowling attack in the T20WC.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - WHY DOES SHOAIB AKHTAR WANT VIRAT KOHLI TO RETIRE FROM T20IS?

    Image credit: Getty

    "Pakistan certainly have the best pace-bowling attack, for sure. They lacked the all-rounder that Australia has. Overall, Australia has a good attack in terms of options. India certainly has good spinners. I think Pakistan have the best fast-bowling attack," concluded Kumble.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Shoaib Akhtar want Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Shoaib Akhtar want Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Fans go berserk after Stoinis smashes record fifty in Australia's 7-wicket win over SL snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Fans go berserk after Stoinis smashes record fifty in Australia's 7-wicket win over SL

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Madan Lal says Kohli alone can't win India matches; others need to pull up their socks snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Madan Lal says Kohli alone can't win India matches; others need to pull up their socks

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: This giant Pakistan-born pacer Mohammed Irfan Jr has earned the praise of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: This giant Pakistan-born pacer has earned the praise of Rohit and Kohli

    Recent Stories

    Apple to shift to USB Type C charging with iPhone 15 confirms top executive gcw

    Apple to shift to USB-C charging with iPhone 15, confirms top executive

    Hotness Alert: Bikini to saree-Amala Paul's sexy pictures; fans shouldn't miss RBA

    Hotness Alert: Bikini to saree-Amala Paul's sexy pictures; fans shouldn't miss

    Halloween 2022: Try out this tasty caramel apple recipe for a spooky dessert SUR

    Halloween 2022: Try out this tasty caramel apple recipe for a spooky dessert

    Woman claims LOreal hair straightening products caused uterine cancer: See details AJR

    Woman claims L'Oréal hair straightening products caused uterine cancer: See details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Shoaib Akhtar want Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Shoaib Akhtar want Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is?

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon