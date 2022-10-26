ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Anil Kumble backs Arshdeep Singh to become India's Zaheer Khan

Arshdeep Singh was phenomenal, claiming three wickets against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Anil Kumble has backed him to become the Zaheer Khan of India.

Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble supposes that young Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has the prospect to do "wonderful things for India", as legendary former pacer Zaheer Khan did during his outstanding career. Having debuted for India earlier this year, the 23-year-old has already assembled some impactful performances, which includes a three-for versus arch-rival Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Kumble is delighted with the lanky pacer, having noticed Arshdeep's growth closely as the then-Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach.

"...Arshdeep has undoubtedly matured, and I'd like to see him continue. That is probably what Zak [Zaheer Khan] did for India...... I expect Arshdeep to go on to do some wonderful things for India," Kumble told ESPNCricinfo. Arshdeep has indicated that he can not just land yorkers in the death overs but can also impact with the new ball. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

"I was impressed with Arshdeep, how he's come through. I worked with him for three years, and I could see the kind of development that he has had in the T20 format, and last year's IPL was a classic example of how he handled the pressure. He perhaps bowled the tricky overs for the team, and yeah, you don't always look at the wickets column in the T20 game. You look at what moments the bowler comes up with," added Kumble.

"And, the temperament that he's shown, it's beautiful. We saw that again in the India-Pakistan game. When you have 90,000 people at the MCG, it's always challenging," Kumble inferred. Kumble also supposes that Pakistan has the best bowling attack in the T20WC. ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - WHY DOES SHOAIB AKHTAR WANT VIRAT KOHLI TO RETIRE FROM T20IS?

