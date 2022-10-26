Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Shoaib Akhtar want Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is?

    Virat Kohli is back to being his best, as he helped Team India triumph against Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar feels that Kohli should retire from T20Is, and here's why.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Shoaib Akhtar want Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is?-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

    Legendary former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar "wants" Virat Kohli to retire from Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), as he discerns that the Indian batting maestro should not waste his "entire energy" in the shortest format. He feels that Kohli should save it and distribute it in the premiere two formats, i.e. Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Akhtar celebrated Kohli following his unbeaten 82 versus arch-rival Pakistan in Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 game that assisted India in clinching a rousing four-wicket conquest at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

    "He [Kohli] played the most remarkable innings of his life against Pakistan. He played like this because he had the self-belief that he would do it. He is back with a bang. I want him to retire from T20I because I don't want that he puts his entire energy into T20I cricket. With similar commitment like today, he can score three centuries in ODIs," Akhtar articulated on his YouTube channel.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Kohli single-handedly powered India to win after his side was staring down the barrel at a stage in the competition's most-anticipated tie. Akhtar recognised the criticism that Kohli was subjected to during his protracted lean patch with the bat lately. "He was down and out for three years, he didn't score runs, he was stripped of his captaincy, and many people said many things to him," he remembered.

    "People even dragged his family into it, but he [Kohli] kept training and put in the graft, and just a day before Diwali, he played a firecracker on an innings. He decided that this place and this stage were perfect for his comeback. The king is back, and he is back with a bang, and I am happy for him. He is a great cricketer," concluded Akhtar.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Fans go berserk after Stoinis smashes record fifty in Australia's 7-wicket win over SL snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Fans go berserk after Stoinis smashes record fifty in Australia's 7-wicket win over SL

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Madan Lal says Kohli alone can't win India matches; others need to pull up their socks snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Madan Lal says Kohli alone can't win India matches; others need to pull up their socks

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: This giant Pakistan-born pacer Mohammed Irfan Jr has earned the praise of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: This giant Pakistan-born pacer has earned the praise of Rohit and Kohli

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: To hell with the spirit of the game - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up-ayh

    'To hell with the spirit of the game' - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up

    Recent Stories

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 26 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 26, 2022: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be careful Taurus, Virgo

    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list released know how to check other details gcw

    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list released; know how to check & other details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal

    Kim Kardashian on ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic remark; here's how she reacted RBA

    Kim Kardashian on ex-husband Kanye West's anti-Semitic remark; here's how she reacted

    Uttar Pradesh's Global Hospital under fire over platelets row 'illegal'; receives Bulldozer threat AJR

    Uttar Pradesh's Global Hospital receives bulldozer threat; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon