ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE: Finch overpowers Tucker as Australia wins by 42 runs

Australia has managed to tame Ireland by 42 runs in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Monday. Aaron Finch prevailed over Lorcan Tucker as Australia rose to second.

It was another top-class cricketing display from Australia, beating Ireland by 42 runs in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. With this success, the hosts have risen to the second spot in their group table, behind England on net run rate (NRR). Aussie skipper Aaron Finch was his side's star, playing an emphatic knock of 63. The Green and Whites also fought back, especially wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker. He played an unbeaten knock of 71 and kept Australia on its toes until the last wicket, as a lack of enough partnerships derailed Ireland's bid for a remarkable chase.

Winning the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch opted to bat, as David Warner (3) was dismissed in the third over of the PowerPlay (PP), with just eight runs on the board. However, it was followed by a 52-run stand for the second wicket between Finch and Mitchell Marsh (28) before the latter fell in the ninth.

While the Aussies lost Glenn Maxwell (13) in the 11th at 84, a 70-run partnership ensued between Finch and Marcus Stoinis (35) before the former went packing in the 17th after slamming his 19th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century. Eventually, the hosts finished at a rigid total of 179/5.

For the Irish, medium-pacer Barry McCarthy grabbed three, while pacer Joshua Little was the most economical lad. During the chase, they lost half of the side for 25 by the fourth over of the PP. A 43-run stand occurred between Tucker and Gareth Delany (13) before the latter fell prey in the tenth.

Eventually, it was down to 103/8 by the 15th, while Tucker and Barry McCarthy (3) had a last shot at the chase, producing a 33-run partnership for the ninth wicket. However, as the latter fell in the 18th, Ireland was shot out for 137 by the first ball of the 18th.

It handed the Australians a brilliant 42-run victory while they survived a potential scare from Tucker, who stayed unbeaten. For Australia, pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and spinners Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa grasped a couple of wickets each, while Zampa was decently economical.

Brief scores: AUS 179/5 (Finch- 63, Stoinis- 35; McCarthy- 3/29) defeated IRE 137 in 18.1 overs (Tucker- 71; Maxwell- 2/14) by 42 runs.