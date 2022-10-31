Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE: Finch overpowers Tucker as Australia wins by 42 runs

    Australia has managed to tame Ireland by 42 runs in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Monday. Aaron Finch prevailed over Lorcan Tucker as Australia rose to second.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE: Aaron Finch overpowers Lorcan Tucker as Australia wins by 42 runs against Ireland, twitter reacts-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 5:26 PM IST

    It was another top-class cricketing display from Australia, beating Ireland by 42 runs in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. With this success, the hosts have risen to the second spot in their group table, behind England on net run rate (NRR). Aussie skipper Aaron Finch was his side's star, playing an emphatic knock of 63. The Green and Whites also fought back, especially wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker. He played an unbeaten knock of 71 and kept Australia on its toes until the last wicket, as a lack of enough partnerships derailed Ireland's bid for a remarkable chase.

    Winning the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch opted to bat, as David Warner (3) was dismissed in the third over of the PowerPlay (PP), with just eight runs on the board. However, it was followed by a 52-run stand for the second wicket between Finch and Mitchell Marsh (28) before the latter fell in the ninth.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    While the Aussies lost Glenn Maxwell (13) in the 11th at 84, a 70-run partnership ensued between Finch and Marcus Stoinis (35) before the former went packing in the 17th after slamming his 19th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century. Eventually, the hosts finished at a rigid total of 179/5.

    For the Irish, medium-pacer Barry McCarthy grabbed three, while pacer Joshua Little was the most economical lad. During the chase, they lost half of the side for 25 by the fourth over of the PP. A 43-run stand occurred between Tucker and Gareth Delany (13) before the latter fell prey in the tenth.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022, IND VS BAN - DINESH KARTHIK'S BACK SPASMS MAKE HIM A DOUBTFUL STARTER

    Eventually, it was down to 103/8 by the 15th, while Tucker and Barry McCarthy (3) had a last shot at the chase, producing a 33-run partnership for the ninth wicket. However, as the latter fell in the 18th, Ireland was shot out for 137 by the first ball of the 18th.

    It handed the Australians a brilliant 42-run victory while they survived a potential scare from Tucker, who stayed unbeaten. For Australia, pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and spinners Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa grasped a couple of wickets each, while Zampa was decently economical.
    Brief scores: AUS 179/5 (Finch- 63, Stoinis- 35; McCarthy- 3/29) defeated IRE 137 in 18.1 overs (Tucker- 71; Maxwell- 2/14) by 42 runs.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli irked by privacy invasion after hotel staff posts his room video online-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli irked by 'privacy invasion' after hotel staff posts his room video online

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma admits Team India were not good enough in defeat against South Africa snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma admits Team India were not good enough in defeat against South Africa

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa beat India by 5 wickets; go on top of the table in Group 2 snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Surya shines bright but South Africa's Markram, Miller show outclasses India

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan keep semifinal hopes alive with rusty win over Netherlands snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan keep semifinal hopes alive with rusty win over Netherlands

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh survive dramatic last over to edge past Zimbabwe by three runs snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh survive dramatic last over to edge past Zimbabwe by three runs

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's SEXY bedroom moves grab fans attention-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's SEXY bedroom moves grab fans' attention-WATCH

    Balance your social and work life by following these tips SUR

    Balance your social and work life by following these tips

    Zerodha Nithin Kamath shares 5 tips on financial planning to prevent retirement crisis gcw

    Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares 5 tips on financial planning to prevent retirement crisis

    Foxconn Covid chaos: Fear grips China after desperate workers flee lockdown at iPhone factory snt

    Foxconn's Covid chaos: Fear grips China after desperate workers flee lockdown at iPhone factory

    IRCTC announces new guidelines for smooth traveling at night Check details gcw

    IRCTC announces new guidelines for smooth traveling at night; Check details

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon