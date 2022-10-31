ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Dinesh Karthik's back spasms make him a doubtful starter

Dinesh Karthik has given Team India a scare in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as he suffered back spasms on Sunday against South Africa. Consequently, he is now doubtful for Wednesday's Bangladesh tie.

Image credit: Getty

Senior Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik will be doubtful for India's upcoming 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game versus Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. He has suffered back spasms, forcing him to leave the field at the Perth Stadium during Sunday's final five overs of the South Africa contest. Karthik's injury could pave the way for young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's admission into the playing XI. Pant handled the wicketkeeping duties from the 16th over till the end of the encounter versus South Africa on Sunday after Karthik left the field in pain. The direct reason could be icy conditions which can cause these niggles.

Image credit: PTI

The severity of the back spasm couldn't be confirmed, but it usually takes three to five days for the pain to heal if it is a nominal one. "Karthik felt pain in his lower back. We haven't heard about the severity of his back spasm. The medical team is working on getting him fit, as heat treatment and massaging help quickly reduce discomfort. So, don't rule him out yet," a senior BCCI official briefed PTI. ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - What makes Suryakumar's gameplay special? Fleming, du Plessis explain

Image credit: PTI

Karthik has had an underwhelming tournament, scoring one versus arch-rival Pakistan and six off 15 deliveries against South Africa. He is a specified finisher, but being unable to cope with the pace and bounce on offer in Perth with insufficient backing for Suryakumar Yadav in their 52-run partnership did invite some criticism.

Image credit: PTI