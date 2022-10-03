ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Indian squad; social media upset

The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup soon, the Indian cricket board said in a statement.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has officially been ruled out by the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad. The BCCI publicised that the decision was based on talks with the proficients and a precise inspection. He had been ruled out of the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa due to a back injury. The Indian board said in a statement that the BCCI would likely name a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the global event soon.

Earlier, news agency PTI had confirmed the development regarding Bumrah missing out on the T20WC through BCCI sources. However, a couple of days later, reigning BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told a local Bengali news channel that the pacer was still under observation and the final call would be taken in the next few days.

As far as his replacement is concerned, pacer Mohammed Siraj has replaced Bumrah in the South Africa T20Is. However, it was reported that pacers Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are the frontrunners to replace Bumrah in the T20WC. The two have solid cases for themselves, and both deserve to be a part of the squad.