    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Bahut Sara runs banao' urge Shubman Gill fans as batter gears up for ultimate Test

    Fans extend their wishes to Shubman Gill on the internet ahead of the highly anticipated WTC Final, they add a touch of humour by commenting "Bahut Sara runs banao"

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    The outcome of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval, starting on 7 June, is expected to heavily rely on the performance of the opening batsmen Shubman Gill.

    Rohit Sharma alongside Shubman Gill are anticipated to open the innings for the Indian team against the formidable pace attack of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The challenging conditions in England, including sideways movement, rapid weather changes, and the characteristics of the Duke's ball, make batting particularly difficult.

    Also Read: WTC Final: 'Sara Bhabhi' jokes explode as Shubhman Gill's latest post with Ishan Kishan leaves fans in splits

    The pace and skill of Starc and Cummins, who can reach speeds of 145 kph, pose a significant test for the Indian openers. Shubman Gill, who showcased exceptional form in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16, is set to continue his impressive run in the World Test Championship Final.

    Fans extend their wishes to Shubman Gill on the internet ahead of the highly anticipated WTC Final, they add a touch of humor by commenting "Bahut Sara runs banao," 

    Gill's outstanding performances for the Gujarat Titans included three centuries, culminating in a total of 890 runs at an average of 59.33.

    Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer of the IPL and would want to carry his T20 form into Test cricket, it will be a tough challenger but Gill is looking well prepared and in the right frame of mind to take on the Aussies.

    Shubman Gill's performance will play a crucial role in determining India's success in the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship Final at the Oval.

    Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Got lot of insights from MS Dhoni on wicket-keeping, reveals KS Bharat

