    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: After successful IPL, is in-form Shubman Gill ready for Oval clash? Batter responds

    After a run-fest in the IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans and India's batting star Shubman Gill will be raring to go in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, starting on Wednesday.

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    All eyes will be on in-form Shubman Gill, who bagged the Orange Cap in the just concluded IPL 2023, when the India face Australia at the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval, starting on Wednesday. Ahead of the crucial clash, the Gujarat Titans star said that a successful stint at the IPL has given him 'a bit of confidence', but insisted that the five-day Test match will be a completely different scenario.

    For the Gujarat Titans in the IPL this year, Gill was in brilliant form, slamming three hundreds and amassing 890 runs at an average of just under 60 to lead all batters.

    "It does give you a bit of confidence (from the IPL), but I feel this is a completely different scenario and a completely different game," Gill told the ICC.

    "But that's the fun about it. Last week we were playing something completely different with a different atmosphere and that is the challenge and that is what is exciting about Test cricket."

    Gill was part of the team that lost the inaugural WTC Final to New Zealand in 2021 by 8 wickets in Southampton. The right-handed batter, who scored 28 and 8 in that Test match, claimed that the Indian team has learnt a lot from the discouraging loss to the Kiwis.

    "We have been talking about some of the things we have learnt as a team and especially as a batting group from playing that match," he said. "Hopefully we will be able to overcome the mistakes we made last time."

    India are well-prepared for the match, according to senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who has previously adapted to the English conditions with yet another stint with Sussex in the second division of the County Championship.

    "We have had very good preparation so hopefully this time we will cross the line," Pujara said. "Most of the guys have played enough cricket here and some of them have played County cricket too."

    Pujara amassed 3 hundreds and 545 runs during the course of his eight innings played.

    "You need that experience...we know each other's strengths and we have played a lot of cricket against Australia as well so we know what to expect from the opposition team." 

