'Get well soon, Freddie': Wishes pour in for Flintoff after cricket legend is hurt in Top Gear accident

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was airlifted to a hospital on Monday following a car crash while filming an episode of the BBC show, Top Gear. Flintoff, 45, was filming in ice conditions at Surrey's Dunsfold Park Aerodrome when the accident happened.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately," the BBC said.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment, and we will confirm more details in due course," the statement added.

The Sun said that Flintoff's injuries are "not life-threatening" and that he had been "driving on the track as normal" and was not travelling at excessive speeds.

"All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too," a source told The Sun.

"Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards. Filming has been postponed for now and all anyone cares about is Freddie recovering," the source added.

Chris Harris, who co-stars alongside Flintoff in the show and presents it with Paddy McGuiness, was also in attendance at the test track.

Flintoff said he was "absolutely fine" after he emerged from a 125 mph crash in 2019 while filming another episode of Top Gear.

At the time, he said, "I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races, but, on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far. It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

Following the news of Flintoff's car crash, fans of the former England all-rounder took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. Veteran journalist Piers Morgan said, "Freddie Flintoff's crash while filming Top Gear sounds very nasty. Hope the great man is OK."

"As we wish Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff a speedy recovery let's remember his epic over he bowled at Edgbaston in the 2005 Ashes," noted another fan.

A third fan remarked, "Get well soon Champ Andrew Flintoff - Prayers for ur speedy recovery."

