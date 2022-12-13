Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar's bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli possesses a famous restaurant chain. Meanwhile, it has expanded in Mumbai, as he has opened it inside Kishore Kumar's residence, while on Tuesday, he gave an inside tour of it along with chef Vikas Khanna.

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli is among the wealthiest contemporary Indian cricketers. Consequently, he owns quite a few business ventures. One of them is a restaurant chain popularly known as 'One8'. While he already had one in Mumbai, he has expanded it to another in the city, inside Kishore Kumar's bungalow 'Gouri Kunj' in Juhu. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, he took to his social media handles to share the inside view of it and give a short tour of his new diner while accompanying him was famous Indian chef Vikas Khanna.

    The video shows that the restaurant has been decorated with wooden interiors, elegant panelling, majestic chandeliers, and radiant interiors, as the entire restaurant resembles a modern ambience. Kohli revealed that the name 'One8 commune' was given to the deli for its inviting vibe. While he said that his favourite dish at the eatery is avocado tart, he fed Khanna with Khichdi, as the latter departed with a little gift for the former's daughter Vamika.

    ALSO READ: '5 years on a journey for eternity' - 'Virushka' celebrates 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    "Best food pilgrimages I have had in Bombay. The ingredients and the combinations were just perfect. Avocado flatbreads are one of my favourites. Maine khichdi jo yahaan khaayi hai [The khichdi that I had here]; I am surprised. I have never had khichdi like that in my whole life. Thank you for opening up my palate to all these new flavours. This cuisine is next level. Congratulations, Virat and team," Khanna said in the video.

    Kohli captioned the video, "So many interesting conversations about food, life and travel. It was a delight to host you at @one8.commune, Vikas paaji. See you soon. 🙌"

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma likely to be removed from BCCI central contracts; Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill in line for promotion-ayh

    Rahane, Ishant likely to be removed from BCCI's central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill in line for promotion

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Multan/2nd Test: England brushes aside Pakistan to take unassailable 2-0 lead; fans applaud-ayh

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 2nd Test: England brushes aside Pakistan to take unassailable 2-0 lead; fans applaud

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Navi Mumbai/2nd T20I: Thrilling Super Over allows India Women to hand Australia first loss of 2022-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Thrilling Super Over allows India Women to hand Australia first loss of 2022

    5 years on a journey for eternity - Virushka Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in-ayh

    '5 years on a journey for eternity' - 'Virushka' celebrates 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in

    Shikhar Dhawan future under scanner following emergence of Ishan Kishan as a strong ODI contender-ayh

    Shikhar Dhawan's future under scanner following emergence of Ishan Kishan as a strong ODI contender

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed vma

    Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed

    Best of 2022 year ender iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone 1 Top 5 smartphones of the year gcw

    Best of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone (1); Top 5 smartphones of the year

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act RBA

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act

    Congress disrupting Parliament to deflect questions on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China dealings: Amit Shah

    HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot vma

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon