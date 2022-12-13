Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar's bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)

Virat Kohli possesses a famous restaurant chain. Meanwhile, it has expanded in Mumbai, as he has opened it inside Kishore Kumar's residence, while on Tuesday, he gave an inside tour of it along with chef Vikas Khanna.

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli is among the wealthiest contemporary Indian cricketers. Consequently, he owns quite a few business ventures. One of them is a restaurant chain popularly known as 'One8'. While he already had one in Mumbai, he has expanded it to another in the city, inside Kishore Kumar's bungalow 'Gouri Kunj' in Juhu. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, he took to his social media handles to share the inside view of it and give a short tour of his new diner while accompanying him was famous Indian chef Vikas Khanna.

The video shows that the restaurant has been decorated with wooden interiors, elegant panelling, majestic chandeliers, and radiant interiors, as the entire restaurant resembles a modern ambience. Kohli revealed that the name 'One8 commune' was given to the deli for its inviting vibe. While he said that his favourite dish at the eatery is avocado tart, he fed Khanna with Khichdi, as the latter departed with a little gift for the former's daughter Vamika.

"Best food pilgrimages I have had in Bombay. The ingredients and the combinations were just perfect. Avocado flatbreads are one of my favourites. Maine khichdi jo yahaan khaayi hai [The khichdi that I had here]; I am surprised. I have never had khichdi like that in my whole life. Thank you for opening up my palate to all these new flavours. This cuisine is next level. Congratulations, Virat and team," Khanna said in the video.

Kohli captioned the video, "So many interesting conversations about food, life and travel. It was a delight to host you at @one8.commune, Vikas paaji. See you soon. 🙌"