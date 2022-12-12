Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 2nd Test: England brushes aside Pakistan to take unassailable 2-0 lead; fans applaud

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23: England came up with an intelligent performance to tame Pakistan by 26 runs in the second Multan Test. As the visitors have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, fans have been left stunned by their gameplay.

    England produced a breathtaking performance to trounce Pakistan by 26 runs in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Ground on Day 5 on Monday. The visitors had raised eyebrows after their incredible batting performance in the opening Test in Rawalpindi, which they won by 74 runs. The Three Lions rode on the same momentum in Multan and have managed to grab an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series, with the third and final Test to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from Saturday. In the meantime, fans have been left stunned by England's incredible rise under skipper Ben Stokes, being unbeaten so far.

    Winning the toss, England opted to bat and managed 281, with opener Ben Duckett (63) being the top score, while leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed nailed it with his seven-wicket haul. However, Pakistan was skittled for 202 in its first innings, with skipper Babar Azam slamming 75, whereas orthodox spinner Jack Leach grasped a four-for.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd T20I - Thrilling Super Over allows India Women to hand Australia first loss of 2022

    As for the second innings, England added 275, with Harry Brook (108) striking his second Test century, while Ahmed scalped four this time. In reply, the Azam and co fought hard but eventually fell short by 26 runs despite Saud Shakeel's bold knock of 94, whereas pacer Mark Wood was clinical with a four-for.

    Brook was adjudged the Man of the Match for his centurion performance, as he said, "I tried to learn from my mistake in the first innings. I wanted to put pressure on the spinners, and it worked. Before coming into the game, we knew that it would be a turner, they had been asking for it, and there was a lot of talk in the dressing room, so we weren't surprised. We just tried to go out there and play our band of cricket, happy that it came off."

