England advertises for split-coaching in red and white-ball cricket

England is looking for split coaching in red and white-ball cricket. It has advertised the opening for two coaches following Chris Silverwood's sacking after the Ashes debacle.

England has decided to have split-coaching for the red and white-ball cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has advertised for the two coaching roles in the Tests and limited-overs format. The decision was widely anticipated following Robert Key's appointment as the new ECB Director of Cricket.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the candidates need to apply for the role by May 6, while the first rounds of interviews will be held on May 9-10. England's following commitment happens to be from June 2, the Tests against New Zealand, while from June 17, it plays limited-overs contests against the Netherlands. Although England tried a similar role in 2012-14 between Andy Flower (Tests) and Ashley Giles (ODIs and T20Is), the two shared a sour relationship, with England's top players rested in the white-ball department.

Meanwhile, England's demand for limited-overs success has increased significantly, considering the ICC World Cup 2023 title defence. This year, Chris Silverwood was sacked as the head coach following England's 1-4 disaster in the Ashes Down Under, while he missed some of the white-ball commitments due to crunch schedules. In the meantime, England has a stiff program for the next 12 months.

The publication says that Graham Ford is running for the Test role, along with Gary Kirsten, Paul Collingwood, Simon Katich and Tom Moody. Earlier this year, Collingwood guided the side in Tests and T20Is in an interim role in West Indies, while England lost both the series. Meanwhile, Key will be unveiled as the new ECB DoC on Thursday at Lord's.

Key played a vital role in doing away with the national selectors and handing the duties to then-head coach Silverwood. He is yet to confirm whether a new selector will be appointed. However, the ad suggests that the coaches will have some say in team selection.