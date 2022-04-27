Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    England advertises for split-coaching in red and white-ball cricket

    England is looking for split coaching in red and white-ball cricket. It has advertised the opening for two coaches following Chris Silverwood's sacking after the Ashes debacle.

    England advertises for split-coaching in red and white-ball cricket-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    England has decided to have split-coaching for the red and white-ball cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has advertised for the two coaching roles in the Tests and limited-overs format. The decision was widely anticipated following Robert Key's appointment as the new ECB Director of Cricket.

    According to ESPNCricinfo, the candidates need to apply for the role by May 6, while the first rounds of interviews will be held on May 9-10. England's following commitment happens to be from June 2, the Tests against New Zealand, while from June 17, it plays limited-overs contests against the Netherlands. Although England tried a similar role in 2012-14 between Andy Flower (Tests) and Ashley Giles (ODIs and T20Is), the two shared a sour relationship, with England's top players rested in the white-ball department.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Meanwhile, England's demand for limited-overs success has increased significantly, considering the ICC World Cup 2023 title defence. This year, Chris Silverwood was sacked as the head coach following England's 1-4 disaster in the Ashes Down Under, while he missed some of the white-ball commitments due to crunch schedules. In the meantime, England has a stiff program for the next 12 months.

    The publication says that Graham Ford is running for the Test role, along with Gary Kirsten, Paul Collingwood, Simon Katich and Tom Moody. Earlier this year, Collingwood guided the side in Tests and T20Is in an interim role in West Indies, while England lost both the series. Meanwhile, Key will be unveiled as the new ECB DoC on Thursday at Lord's.

    ALSO READ: 'Top BCCI official' forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name

    Key played a vital role in doing away with the national selectors and handing the duties to then-head coach Silverwood. He is yet to confirm whether a new selector will be appointed. However, the ad suggests that the coaches will have some say in team selection.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Top BCCI official forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name-ayh

    'Top BCCI official' forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name

    Ravi Shastri bold suggestion to RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli - Pull out of Indian Premier League IPL 2022-ayh

    Ravi Shastri's bold suggestion to RCB's Virat Kohli - Pull out of IPL 2022

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs SRH gujarat-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad shoot itself to the top against Gujarat?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Riyan Parag unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan Royals to trounce Royal Challengers Bangalore; netizens respond-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Parag's unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan to trounce Bangalore; netizens respond

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

    Recent Stories

    When Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed netizens 'middle finger', why? Read this RBA

    When Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed netizens 'middle finger', why? Read this

    In spirit of cooperative federalism: PM Modi urges States to slash taxes on fuel-dnm

    In spirit of cooperative federalism: PM Modi urges States to slash taxes on fuel

    Holywood Waiting for James Cameron Avatar 2 trailer Here is when and where it will be released drb

    Waiting for James Cameron's Avatar 2 trailer? Here’s when and where it will be released

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know date, time and importance of the festival - adt

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know date, time and importance of the festival

    RRR Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's song - gps

    RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon